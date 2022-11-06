T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs Zimbabwe

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday.
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five against Zimbabwe in their last group match in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15 but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51.
Virat Kohli got out for a 25-ball 26 before Rishabh Pant, playing in his first match of the tournament, was sent back for just 3.
Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India.