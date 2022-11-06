T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs Zimbabwe

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yarav scored 61 n.o. off 25 balls with six fours and four sixes. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five against Zimbabwe in their last group match in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday

IMAGE: KL Rahul continued his fine game, bringing up his second half-century with a straight six. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15 but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51.

Virat Kohli got out for a 25-ball 26 before Rishabh Pant, playing in his first match of the tournament, was sent back for just 3.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava is congratulated by team mates after getting the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India.