Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs Zimbabwe

Source: PTI
November 06, 2022 15:40 IST
IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yarav scored 61 n.o. off 25 balls with six fours and four sixes. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five against Zimbabwe in their last group match in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday

 

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul continued his fine game, bringing up his second half-century with a straight six. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15 but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51.

Virat Kohli got out for a 25-ball 26 before Rishabh Pant, playing in his first match of the tournament, was sent back for just 3.

Zimbabwe

IMAGE: Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava is congratulated by team mates after getting the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
