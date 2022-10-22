News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup PIX: Australia vs New Zealand

T20 World Cup PIX: Australia vs New Zealand

Source: PTI
October 22, 2022 14:50 IST
IMAGES of the T20 World Cup match played between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday

Devon Conway

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Devon Conway celebrates scoring fifty against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls to power New Zealand to a challenging 200 for 3 against defending champions Australia in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday.

 

Put in to bat, Conway and Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) gave NZ a rollicking start with the duo adding 56 off 25 balls.

Jimmy Neesham

IMAGE: Jimmy Neesham scored 26 off 13 balls. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The left-handed opener then shared another 69 runs with skipper Kane Williamson (23 off 23). Glenn Phillips (12) and James Neesham (26 not out) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates dismissing Glenn Phillips.Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/41) and Adam Zampa (1/39) were among wickets.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
