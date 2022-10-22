News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC PIX: Curran sizzles as England beat Afghanistan

T20 WC PIX: Curran sizzles as England beat Afghanistan

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 22, 2022 19:44 IST
IMAGES of the T20 World Cup match played between England and Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium on Saturday

Sam Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran celebrates after dismissing Fazalhaq Farooqi at the Perth Stadium. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

England kick-started their T20 World Cup campaign with a five wickets win against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Earlier, Sam Curran sizzled with a five-wicket haul as England bowled out Afghanistan for 112 in their Super 12 T20 World Cup Group 1 match in Perth on Saturday.

 

Afghanistan

IMAGE: Usman Ghani and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan take a drink break. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a run-a-ball 32 while Usman Ghani contributed to the total score with a valuable 30.

The Afghanistan batters were unable to stitch any substantial partnership as England bowlers bossed the proceedings.

Sam Curran

IMAGE: Moeen Ali and Sam Curran celebrate the wicket of Rashid Khan. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Curran took a five-wicket haul, giving away only 10 runs, while Ben Stokes (2/19) and Mark Wood (2/23) picked two wickets apiece.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
