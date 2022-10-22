T20 WC PIX: Curran sizzles as England beat Afghanistan

IMAGES of the T20 World Cup match played between England and Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium on Saturday
England kick-started their T20 World Cup campaign with a five wickets win against Afghanistan on Saturday.
Earlier, Sam Curran sizzled with a five-wicket haul as England bowled out Afghanistan for 112 in their Super 12 T20 World Cup Group 1 match in Perth on Saturday.
Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a run-a-ball 32 while Usman Ghani contributed to the total score with a valuable 30.
The Afghanistan batters were unable to stitch any substantial partnership as England bowlers bossed the proceedings.
Curran took a five-wicket haul, giving away only 10 runs, while Ben Stokes (2/19) and Mark Wood (2/23) picked two wickets apiece.