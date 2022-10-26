PHOTOS: Ireland upset England in rain-hit match

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between England and Ireland in Melbourne on Wednesday

IMAGE: Ireland's Josh Little celebrates taking the wicket of England captain Jos Buttler. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Ireland stunned England by five runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the T20 World Cup after rain interrupted the match for the umpteenth time, in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Chasing 158, England were 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs when the heavens opened up again in the Super 12 match, which witnessed a delayed start due to wet outfield followed by rain.

According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, England were found to be five runs short when the umpires decided to call off the game.

IMAGE: Dawid Malan scored 35 off 37 balls. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

David Malan made 35, while Moeen Ali was unbeaten on 24.

For Ireland, Josh Little (2/16) picked up two wickets.

IMAGE: England's Liam Livingstone celebrates the wicket of Ireland's George Dockrell. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood snared three wickets apiece to turn it around for England and bowl out Ireland for 157 in a T20 World Cup match, in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie smashed a 47-ball 62, his eighth T20 half ton, his first in a T20 World Cup, in an entertaining 82-run second wicket partnership with Lorcan Tucker (34 from 27 balls) to give them a flying start after England opted to bowl in overcast conditions.

But leg-spinner Livingstone (3-0-17-3) dismissed Balbirnie and followed it up with George Dockrell in the next ball to trigger the collapse before Wood (4-0-34-3) and Sam Curran (3-0-31-2) ran through completed Ireland's middle and lower order.

IMAGE: Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie smashed a 47-ball 62 for his 8th T20I fifty. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

From being 92 for 1 in 10 overs, Ireland collapsed in 19.2 overs.

Smarting from the defeat against Sri Lanka in their Super 12 opener, Ireland got off to an attacking start with Balbirnie slamming a 40-ball half-century.

Tucker gave him a fine support from the other end as they took on the English pace duo of Wood and Chris Woakes with some spectacular pull shots.

IMAGE: England's Mark Wood celebrates taking the wicket of Ireland's Paul Stirling. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Ireland's 100 came up in just 68 balls before a freak run-out brought an end to Tucker's fine innings.

On an overcast afternoon, with their innings halted once by the passing showers, Ireland launched an attack on the English pacers with Paul Stirling taking the early initiative in his eight-ball 14 (1x4, 1x6).

Tucker then continued the momentum after Stirling's departure in the third over as he along with skipper Balbirnie raced Ireland to 59 for 1 in Power Play.