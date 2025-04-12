When My Fashion Dream Came True!

I grew up reading about the glamorous Lakme Fashion Week -- flipping through glossy magazines, catching glimpses online and dreaming of what it might feel like to be there.

Did my 10-year-old self ever imagine she would one day hold an all-access pass to its 25th anniversary? But here I was, a fashion journalist, stepping into the heart of India's most celebrated fashion event. It felt like a full-circle moment.

Here’s a glimpse into my experience at the 25th season of Lakme Fashion Week, captured through a collection of images:

Day 1

I walked into the Jio World Convention Centre and picked up my media accreditation from my colleague Rajesh Karkera; together, we then navigated the sprawling venue.

The layout was meticulously planned -- backstage, runway, atelier, designer stockrooms, an upscale dining area, sponsor booths and a media lounge.

There was a Glam-bot installation, selfie stations and even a bar offering free energy drinks; every corner had something to offer.

All photographs: Shristi Sahoo/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Lakme Fashion Week celebrated its silver jubilee with a '25' installation that featured highlights from its previous years.

IMAGE: The invitation to the opening show, AK-OK by Anamika Khanna , who's one of my all-time favourite Indian designers, mentioned it would be 'democratic'. We were soon ushered into the atelier, where it would take place. And what a show it was! Anamika's Silver Collar collection was her doff to 'pink collar' jobs traditionally associated with women.

IMAGE: They switched things up by using an elevated stage and a standing area for guests instead of the usual runway and 'front row'. This setup got rid of 'hierarchical' traditional seating and made it more casual for everyone... more democratic. That's the full media pit and attendees waiting for the show to begin.

IMAGE: For the opening show, I wanted to wear something special. I chose a custom-made red velvet blouse and skirt, adorned with peony applique designed by my best friend and ex-batchmate from NIFT Mumbai, Pujasree Vatsa.

Day 2

The morning kicked off with celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal.

IMAGE: What struck me most was how young designers are deeply invested in the functionality of garments, merging technology with Indian handloom to create something new. The GenNext collections -- Ciao, That Antique Piece, Dichotomy of Loss and Quarter -- were perfect examples. Ciao's bags caught my attention and I was really touched by the Quarter show where models walked with dolls that matched their outfit.

Other moments from Day 2 included...

IMAGE: Fashion influencer Aarzoo Dahiya striking a pose...

Anurag Gupta's Metamorphosis collection... IMAGE: Actor Sahil Salathia at the LFW entrance before he walked for's Metamorphosis collection...

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha as the showstopper for NIF Global's The Runway...

IMAGE: The television backstage where each show could be watched live...

Day 3

The energy had intensified as the venue began to see more celebrities.

I caught a glimpse of Shilpa Shetty backstage, surrounded by her team who were ensuring she was runway-ready.

She walked for Mohammed Mazhar, wearing a handloom sari and a wooden blouse, and rocked the look.

IMAGE: Shilpa got last-minute adjustments before she headed for the ramp.

IMAGE: The Artisan Designers of Somaiya Kala Vidya highlighted the Ajrakh printing technique so beautifully that they received a standing ovation.

IMAGE: Supermodel Ujjwala Raut, looking stunning in a sculpted glazed organza evening gown, arrived for the Nothing x Amit Aggarwal show. Backstage, the reality of fashion week unfolded -- models rushing between outfit changes, hairstylists perfecting final looks, photographers capturing pre-show moments... Behind every glamorous runway moment is a team of people working relentlessly to make it happen.

IMAGE: A rare quiet moment in the hair and makeup room.

IMAGE: A model walked for Amit Aggarwal's futurism inspired ready-to-wear collection.

Bhumi Pednekar. IMAGE: Amit Aggarwal -- another of my all-time favourite designers whose work has shaped my fashion world view -- at his post-show conference with his showstopper,

IMAGE: An art installation was being completed for the Falguni Shane Peacock show. Tamannaah Bhatia and Karan Johar walked for the designer duo, who stepped outside their signature aesthetic to explore new design territories.

Day 4

The day opened with Tarun Tahiliani's boho-inspired collection, a fluid mix of drapes, soft fabrics and earthy hues.

IMAGE: Tarun Tahiliani's easy-breezy spring summer collection from his luxe Pret label, OTT.

IMAGE: A glimpse of the OG designer's stockroom at LFW.



IMAGE: A surprise appearance by Raja Kumari added another layer of excitement to the day. Meanwhile, conversations among journalists reflected a growing consensus -- fashion weeks were evolving and influencers were taking over the front-row seats once reserved for Bollywood's elite.

IMAGE: Models lined up backstage, ready to walk for Fashion Trust Arabia Salim Azzam's collection.

IMAGE: Designer Rahul Mishra and his showstopper, Janhvi Kapoor , at the post-show press conference. Janhvi had made a dramatic entry in a car, draped in a billowy cape that instantly drew comparisons to Jessica Rabbit.

Day 5

The final day was a mix of fashion and industry insight.

Manish Malhotra sat down with Kusha Kapila for Meta Fashion Talks, discussing the importance of soul-searching, passion and consistency if one wanted to make it big as a fashion designer.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra, speaking from the heart.

IMAGE: Meanwhile, the stage was being created -- literally -- for the grand gala.

IMAGE: The avant-garde runway for NEXA Spotlight winner Somya Goyal featured silver accents and a huge metallic ball suspended in the air.

Lakme Fashion Week, clearly, is no longer just about couture and celebrity-fronted shows.

It has become a platform for conversations about sustainability and inclusivity.

The industry is shifting and being here to witness it firsthand was not just a privilege but a reminder of why I fell in love with fashion in the first place.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES