What Really Happens Backstage At A Fashion Show

The Lakme Fashion Week recently wrapped its glamorous run but the true story lies beyond the dazzling ramp.

It is in the tireless efforts of everyone involved, both in front of and behind the camera.

Let us pull back the curtain and witness the energy and dedication that fuels this annual event.

Archana Akhil Kumar beams for the camera, radiating runway confidence.

But before each appearance, models like Archana undergo a transformation. Imagine the dedication that goes into redoing hair and makeup six or seven times a day!

Securing a hair and makeup spot in the frenzy that is Lakme Fashion Week is no small feat. Just ask model Kanika Dev, who's finally in 'the chair'.

It's a grab-and-go situation for models awaiting their turn.

Sony Kaur strolls by with a smile, searching for an open chair.

Model and actor Aishwarya Sushmita, on the right, is already getting her makeup done.

Models like the stunning Reha Sukaja often take initiative, starting their own makeup to ease the pressure on the hair and makeup artists.

Sometimes, even finding a free chair is a task, as Alica Kaur Uppal demonstrates. The effort of moving things around just isn't worth the precious time!

The same goes for male models as well. Vikas Mandaliya had to squeeze through the crowd of models, hair and makeup artists, influencers and media to get his hair and makeup done!

Once seated, a brief moment of respite before the next show.

The coveted chair is a precious pause for models amid the whirlwind of a day at fashion week.

The artistry doesn't always end in the makeup room. Final touches are often applied right before the models step onto the ramp!

And yes, the models lend a friendly helping hand, holding the makeup so that the artists can do their job.

The hair and makeup team themselves go through rigorous instant updates on how to apply the makeup for each show.

Here is Daniel Bauer, from the Daniel Bauer Academy for makeup and hair, demonstrating the look for Day 4 at the Lakme Fashion Week to his team.

Last-minute ironing is often necessary. Anandita Chandra gets a quick steam press just before her walk.

For a remarkable 25 years, the Nirmals' ironing team has been a steadfast presence at Lakme Fashion Week, a legacy started by their father, Gangaram Nirmal.

.

Meet Ayush, Nilesh and Shyam Nirmal, the next generation ensuring every fabric is flawlessly pressed, building on their father's 40-plus years of expertise.

Another pillar of LFW -- Muzaffar Hussain from Mahim, Mumbai, has been the dedicated lead tailor at Lakme Fashion Week since its inception.

Back in the makeup and hair room, here is veteran beauty professional artist Elton Fernandes, working on Carol Gracias, Kanika Dev, Alesia Raut and Aishwarya Sushmita for the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI’s 25th anniversary.

Only after these intense preparations can the models confidently take to the ramp. Supermodel Sanea Sheikh receives dazzling face jewels for her finale look.

The show isn't over when they step off the runway. Models navigate the backstage rush towards the green room to change for their next appearance, which is seconds away.

They also have to pose for behind-the-scenes photoshoots in the designer's creations. And that's exactly what Aakshi Kale is doing!

Lights, camera, action! Multiple poses, different outfits, all captured in the relentless flashes.

The photographers and the lighting personnel toil away behind the limelight.

For the models, it's pose after pose, outfit after outfit, under the constant flash of lights.

Until the photographer captures that perfect shot! Sanea repeated this six to seven times before finally hearing those magic words: 'FANTASTIC SHOT! Thank you.'

Last but certainly not least, Ketho and Anzy from the Jio Convention Centre are just two of the many faces who ensured everyone at Lakme Fashion Week, including the media, stayed fed through the five demanding days.

In the end, what you see on the ramp are picture-perfect clothes on picture-perfect models -- that's Anita Kumar on the runway in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit -- slicing through the bright lights, looking flawless...

Their hard work, their commitment -- it would be impossible to name all the models, coordinators and numerous others here -- is what makes a fashion week shine.

The glamour you see on the runway is built on a foundation of intense effort, precision and unwavering dedication from every single person involved.