Lakme Fashion Week's Grand Finale Was Lit

The Grand Finale Gala at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was a night to remember -- a dazzling culmination of 25 years of style, innovation and storytelling.

Bringing together 30 of India’s most celebrated designers and the most iconic Lakme muses, the evening was a sartorial spectacle where past met present in breathtaking harmony.

Designers dipped into their archives, reviving iconic silhouettes and signature styles before giving them a contemporary twist -- proving that true fashion is timeless.

As the runway shimmered with reimagined classics, the night became an ode to Indian fashion’s impactful evolution.

IMAGE: A fashion renaissance on the runway with all the 30 designers lined up for the final bow! All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

IMAGE: A remix of the past, a celebration of the present with all the iconic faces of the Lakme Fashion Week -- Shimona Nath, Indrani Dasgupta, Lisa Ray, Lisa Haydon, Sarah Jane Dias and Archana Akil Kumar.

IMAGE: Rajesh Pratap Singh's futuristic take on Indian fashion involved the use of silver panels.

IMAGE: Pankaj & Nidhi's textured ensemble was a fashionista's dream come true.

IMAGE: Narendra Kumar's star-burst designs outfits represented the masculine and the feminine.

IMAGE: Bibhu Mohapatra revived his iconic shiny latex dresses for the grand gala.

Namrata Joshipura's shimmering creations. IMAGE: Models wearing mysterious eye masks shimmied in's shimmering creations.

IMAGE: Monisha Jaising presented her metallic take on the humble kurta, a wardrobe staple for Indian women.

IMAGE: Malini Ramani jumped onto the ongoing velvet trend with her boho-inspired ensembles.

IMAGE: Models Anindita Chandra and Anushka Dhaka looked hot and happening in Rina Dhaka's edgy attires.

IMAGE: J J Valaya's signature regal outfits were an ode to traditional Indian attire.

IMAGE: Gauri & Nainika's pastel-hued ball gowns were all about froth and fantasy.

IMAGE: Falguni and Shane Peacock stayed true to their characteristic glitzy gold ensembles.

IMAGE: Bodice created its own unique design philosophy with an artistic exploration of vertical lines.

IMAGE: Anita Dongre brought in apsara-core with these white ensembles.

IMAGE: Amit Aggarwal loves glass organza fabric which he moulded into architectural outfits.

IMAGE: Alpana Neeraj's fancy cut-out dresses had a high dose of theatrical glamour.

IMAGE: Ashish N Soni added pops of colour to the classic tuxedo.

