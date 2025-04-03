HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Lakme Fashion Week's Grand Finale Was Lit

Lakme Fashion Week's Grand Finale Was Lit

By REDIFF STYLE
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 03, 2025 12:41 IST

x

The Grand Finale Gala at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was a night to remember -- a dazzling culmination of 25 years of style, innovation and storytelling.

Bringing together 30 of India’s most celebrated designers and the most iconic Lakme muses, the evening was a sartorial spectacle where past met present in breathtaking harmony.

Designers dipped into their archives, reviving iconic silhouettes and signature styles before giving them a contemporary twist -- proving that true fashion is timeless.

As the runway shimmered with reimagined classics, the night became an ode to Indian fashion’s impactful evolution.

Designers Line-up For LFW Grand Finale

IMAGE: A fashion renaissance on the runway with all the 30 designers lined up for the final bow! All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: A remix of the past, a celebration of the present with all the iconic faces of the Lakme Fashion Week -- Shimona Nath, Indrani Dasgupta, Lisa Ray, Lisa Haydon, Sarah Jane Dias and Archana Akil Kumar.

 

Rajesh Pratap Singh

IMAGE: Rajesh Pratap Singh's futuristic take on Indian fashion involved the use of silver panels.

 

Pankaj and Nidhi

IMAGE: Pankaj & Nidhi's textured ensemble was a fashionista's dream come true.

 

Narendra Kumar

IMAGE: Narendra Kumar's star-burst designs outfits represented the masculine and the feminine.

 

Bibhu Mohapatra

IMAGE: Bibhu Mohapatra revived his iconic shiny latex dresses for the grand gala.

 

Namrata Joshipura

IMAGE: Models wearing mysterious eye masks shimmied in Namrata Joshipura's shimmering creations.

 

Monisha Jaisingh

IMAGE: Monisha Jaising presented her metallic take on the humble kurta, a wardrobe staple for Indian women.

 

Manisha Malhotra

IMAGE: Manisha Malhotra's cheeky throwback to his showstopper Shah Rukh Khan with his designer hand sling and his Bollywood version of the white bride.

 

Malini Ramani

IMAGE: Malini Ramani jumped onto the ongoing velvet trend with her boho-inspired ensembles.

 

Anushka Dhaka and Anindita Chandra in Rina Dhaka

IMAGE: Models Anindita Chandra and Anushka Dhaka looked hot and happening in Rina Dhaka's edgy attires.

 

JJ Valaya

IMAGE: J J Valaya's signature regal outfits were an ode to traditional Indian attire.

 

Gauri and Nainika

IMAGE: Gauri & Nainika's pastel-hued ball gowns were all about froth and fantasy.

 

Falguni and Shane Peacock

IMAGE: Falguni and Shane Peacock stayed true to their characteristic glitzy gold ensembles.

 

Bodice

IMAGE: Bodice created its own unique design philosophy with an artistic exploration of vertical lines.

 

Anita Dongre

IMAGE: Anita Dongre brought in apsara-core with these white ensembles.

 

Amit Aggarwal

IMAGE: Amit Aggarwal loves glass organza fabric which he moulded into architectural outfits. 

 

Alpana Neeraj

IMAGE: Alpana Neeraj's fancy cut-out dresses had a high dose of theatrical glamour.

 

Ashish and Soni

IMAGE: Ashish N Soni added pops of colour to the classic tuxedo.

 

Final show at the 25th anniversary of LFW

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Kareena Is Celebrating!
Why Kareena Is Celebrating!
Is Sarah Jane Dias Draped In Chocolate?
Is Sarah Jane Dias Draped In Chocolate?
'We Work 16 Hours A Day But Still Look Amazing'
'We Work 16 Hours A Day But Still Look Amazing'
An Introvert Model's Candid Confessions
An Introvert Model's Candid Confessions
The Coorgi Beauty Who Slayed Fashion Week
The Coorgi Beauty Who Slayed Fashion Week

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Who's Turning 60 This Year!

webstory image 2

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

VIDEOS

'Like Mahatma Gandhi, I tear this Bill': Owaisi during Waqf Bill debate19:19

'Like Mahatma Gandhi, I tear this Bill': Owaisi during...

Malaika Arora stuns in her post-gym look0:44

Malaika Arora stuns in her post-gym look

PM Modi emplanes for Bangkok, Thailand0:57

PM Modi emplanes for Bangkok, Thailand

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD