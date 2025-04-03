Lakme Fashion Week's Grand Finale Was Lit

The Grand Finale Gala at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was a night to remember -- a dazzling culmination of 25 years of style, innovation and storytelling.
Bringing together 30 of India’s most celebrated designers and the most iconic Lakme muses, the evening was a sartorial spectacle where past met present in breathtaking harmony.
Designers dipped into their archives, reviving iconic silhouettes and signature styles before giving them a contemporary twist -- proving that true fashion is timeless.
As the runway shimmered with reimagined classics, the night became an ode to Indian fashion’s impactful evolution.
IMAGE: A fashion renaissance on the runway with all the 30 designers lined up for the final bow! All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI
IMAGE: A remix of the past, a celebration of the present with all the iconic faces of the Lakme Fashion Week -- Shimona Nath, Indrani Dasgupta, Lisa Ray, Lisa Haydon, Sarah Jane Dias and Archana Akil Kumar.
IMAGE: Rajesh Pratap Singh's futuristic take on Indian fashion involved the use of silver panels.
IMAGE: Pankaj & Nidhi's textured ensemble was a fashionista's dream come true.
IMAGE: Narendra Kumar's star-burst designs outfits represented the masculine and the feminine.
IMAGE: Bibhu Mohapatra revived his iconic shiny latex dresses for the grand gala.
IMAGE: Models wearing mysterious eye masks shimmied in Namrata Joshipura
's shimmering creations.
IMAGE: Monisha Jaising presented her metallic take on the humble kurta, a wardrobe staple for Indian women.
IMAGE: Malini Ramani jumped onto the ongoing velvet trend with her boho-inspired ensembles.
IMAGE: Models Anindita Chandra and Anushka Dhaka looked hot and happening in Rina Dhaka's edgy attires.
IMAGE: J J Valaya's signature regal outfits were an ode to traditional Indian attire.
IMAGE: Gauri & Nainika's pastel-hued ball gowns were all about froth and fantasy.
IMAGE: Falguni and Shane Peacock stayed true to their characteristic glitzy gold ensembles.
IMAGE: Bodice created its own unique design philosophy with an artistic exploration of vertical lines.
IMAGE: Anita Dongre brought in apsara-core with these white ensembles.
IMAGE: Amit Aggarwal loves glass organza fabric which he moulded into architectural outfits.
IMAGE: Alpana Neeraj's fancy cut-out dresses had a high dose of theatrical glamour.
IMAGE: Ashish N Soni added pops of colour to the classic tuxedo.
