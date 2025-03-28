Gorgeous, Gorgeous Shilpa!

The stylish star commanded the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway as Designer Mohammed Mazhar's showstopper.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Draped in a zebra-striped sari and a stunning sculptural blouse that paid tribute to the art of wood carving, Shilpa Shetty was a modern ramp queen.

Behind this dramatic outfit was Designer Mohammed Mazhar's heartfelt mission: resurrecting Saharanpur's legendary woodcarving heritage through fashion.

His signature white palette served as a canvas where tradition danced with modernity, each garment telling stories through meticulously placed lacework and dramatic layers.

The collection, titled Zilla Saharanpur, represented more than beautiful garments -- it was a homecoming celebration for 200 artisans who had abandoned their craft.

Through Mazhar's vision, Saharanpur's legacy as a Wooden City wasn’t just being preserved; it was gloriously reborn, etching its patterns into contemporary fashion's consciousness.

More glimpses from the show: