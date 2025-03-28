HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gorgeous, Gorgeous Shilpa!

REDIFF STYLE
March 28, 2025 17:35 IST

The stylish star commanded the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway as Designer Mohammed Mazhar's showstopper.

Shilpa Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Draped in a zebra-striped sari and a stunning sculptural blouse that paid tribute to the art of wood carving, Shilpa Shetty was a modern ramp queen.

Behind this dramatic outfit was Designer Mohammed Mazhar's heartfelt mission: resurrecting Saharanpur's legendary woodcarving heritage through fashion.

His signature white palette served as a canvas where tradition danced with modernity, each garment telling stories through meticulously placed lacework and dramatic layers.

Shilpa Shetty and Designer Mohammed Mazhar at Lakme Fashion Week

The collection, titled Zilla Saharanpur, represented more than beautiful garments -- it was a homecoming celebration for 200 artisans who had abandoned their craft.

Through Mazhar's vision, Saharanpur's legacy as a Wooden City wasn’t just being preserved; it was gloriously reborn, etching its patterns into contemporary fashion's consciousness.

More glimpses from the show:

Designer Mohammed Mazhar at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Designer Mohammed Mazhar at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Designer Mohammed Mazhar at Lakme Fashion Week

 

REDIFF STYLE
