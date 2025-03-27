HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Ananya, Anamika Dazzle At LFW's Opening Show

Ananya, Anamika Dazzle At LFW's Opening Show

By SHRISTI SAHOO, RAJESH KARKERA, AFSAR DAYATAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 27, 2025 11:24 IST

x

Anamika Khanna's show was a celebration of the past, present and vibrant future of Indian women.

Ananya Panday at LFW

IMAGE: Ananya Panday walks for Anamika Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

It’s a special edition this year for Lakme Fashion Week -- they’ve turned 25!

The first show had to be spectacular and who better to present it than Anamika Khanna, the designer who headlined the Grand Finale in 2018?

The well-dressed audience buzzed with anticipation and they gazed at the runway, transformed into a futuristic playground where fashion would soon make its presence felt.

Within minutes, models glided down the catwalk in Anamika's striking designs. Each ensemble embodied the spirit of empowered women, blending traditional elements with bold, contemporary silhouettes.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Inspired by the colourful heritage and silver jewellery of the Rabari tribe, Anamika had reimagined the concept of ‘collar colours’ traditionally associated with different professions.

Her collection offered an edgy rejig of stereotypical designations like ‘pink collar; jobs, reflecting how Indian women are changing the professional landscape.

It symbolised a new era of Indian femininity that embraces both heritage and contemporary aspirations.

Each piece represented women who weren’t just dressing for success but redefining it -- from white collars leading boardrooms to blue collars building skylines and shining ‘silver collars’ for the fearless and fashion-forward.

Ananya Panday and Anamika Khanna

IMAGE: Ananya and Anamika are all smiles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Anamika’s show was a celebration of the past, present and vibrant future of Indian women making their mark across all spheres of life.

And when her glamorous showstopper, Ananya Panday, took centre stage, there were enthusiastic cheers, particularly from her proud parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey.

Some close-ups...

Anamika Khanna for Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Anamika Khanna for Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Anamika Khanna for Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Anamika Khanna for Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Anamika Khanna for Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Anamika Khanna for Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

More glimpses from the show...

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

Anamika Khanna at Lakme

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

Anamika Khanna at LFW

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

Anamika Khanna at Lakme

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

Anamika Khanna at Lakme

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO, RAJESH KARKERA, AFSAR DAYATAR
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Gorgeous Lakme Fashion Week Showstoppers!
The Gorgeous Lakme Fashion Week Showstoppers!
Manushi Or Ananya: Who Ruled The Ramp?
Manushi Or Ananya: Who Ruled The Ramp?
Bhumi Or Alaya -- Who's The Ultimate Glam Queen?
Bhumi Or Alaya -- Who's The Ultimate Glam Queen?
Malaika Or Janhvi: Who Is The Hottest? Vote Now!
Malaika Or Janhvi: Who Is The Hottest? Vote Now!
Kiara Or Janhvi: Who Stole Your Heart?
Kiara Or Janhvi: Who Stole Your Heart?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Lord Brahma Temples Of India

webstory image 2

World's 8 Most Beautiful Libraries, Including Rampur

webstory image 3

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport0:38

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport

Nitish Kumar attends Iftar Party hosted by Zama Khan1:23

Nitish Kumar attends Iftar Party hosted by Zama Khan

Neha Dhupia sizzles in red1:05

Neha Dhupia sizzles in red

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD