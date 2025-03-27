Ananya, Anamika Dazzle At LFW's Opening Show

Anamika Khanna's show was a celebration of the past, present and vibrant future of Indian women.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday walks for Anamika Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

It’s a special edition this year for Lakme Fashion Week -- they’ve turned 25!

The first show had to be spectacular and who better to present it than Anamika Khanna, the designer who headlined the Grand Finale in 2018?

The well-dressed audience buzzed with anticipation and they gazed at the runway, transformed into a futuristic playground where fashion would soon make its presence felt.

Within minutes, models glided down the catwalk in Anamika's striking designs. Each ensemble embodied the spirit of empowered women, blending traditional elements with bold, contemporary silhouettes.

Inspired by the colourful heritage and silver jewellery of the Rabari tribe, Anamika had reimagined the concept of ‘collar colours’ traditionally associated with different professions.

Her collection offered an edgy rejig of stereotypical designations like ‘pink collar; jobs, reflecting how Indian women are changing the professional landscape.

It symbolised a new era of Indian femininity that embraces both heritage and contemporary aspirations.

Each piece represented women who weren’t just dressing for success but redefining it -- from white collars leading boardrooms to blue collars building skylines and shining ‘silver collars’ for the fearless and fashion-forward.

IMAGE: Ananya and Anamika are all smiles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Anamika’s show was a celebration of the past, present and vibrant future of Indian women making their mark across all spheres of life.

And when her glamorous showstopper, Ananya Panday, took centre stage, there were enthusiastic cheers, particularly from her proud parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey.

Some close-ups...

More glimpses from the show...