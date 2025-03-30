Ibrahim Ali Khan's Dashing Runway Debut

Ibrahim Ali Khan made an impressive debut on the ramp as showstopper for designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil.

To mark their remarkable five-year journey, Shantnu Nikhil introduced the Piazza Nova collection, a showcase of creativity that seamlessly blended modern design with classic elegance at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Ibrahim Ali Khan looked effortlessly stylish as he walked in a sand-coloured bandhgala jacket, paired with slim trousers and a crisp white shirt.

Saif Ali Khan's eldest son, who recently made his film debut in Nadaaniyan, seemed relaxed.

The happy designers with Iggy!

While the collection was largely focused on menswear, it also featured a selection for women.

Sony Kaur shows you just how sophisticated relaxed fits can be.

A closer look...

Printed suits. Funky shirts. Effortlessly cool silhouettes. That, in a nutshell, describes the collection.

They also offered mix-and-match separates and co-ords.

More glimpses...