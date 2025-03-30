HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ibrahim Ali Khan's Dashing Runway Debut

By REDIFF STYLE
March 30, 2025 18:21 IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan made an impressive debut on the ramp as showstopper for designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil.

To mark their remarkable five-year journey, Shantnu Nikhil introduced the Piazza Nova collection, a showcase of creativity that seamlessly blended modern design with classic elegance at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Ibrahim Ali Khan at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 for Shantnu Nikhil 

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Ibrahim Ali Khan looked effortlessly stylish as he walked in a sand-coloured bandhgala jacket, paired with slim trousers and a crisp white shirt.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 for Shantnu Nikhil

Saif Ali Khan's eldest son, who recently made his film debut in Nadaaniyan, seemed relaxed.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 for Shantnu Nikhil

Like Ibrahim's confidence?

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 for Shantnu Nikhil

The happy designers with Iggy! 

 

Shantnu Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

While the collection was largely focused on menswear, it also featured a selection for women.

 

Model Sony Kaur walks for Shantnu Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Sony Kaur shows you just how sophisticated relaxed fits can be.

 

Model Sony Kaur walks for Shantnu Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

A closer look... 

 

Shantnu Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Printed suits. Funky shirts. Effortlessly cool silhouettes. That, in a nutshell, describes the collection.

 

Shantnu Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

They also offered mix-and-match separates and co-ords.

More glimpses...

Shantnu Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

 

Shantnu Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

 

Shantnu Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

 

Shantnu Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

REDIFF STYLE
