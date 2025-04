Tara Sutaria was bewitching in black as she glided down the catwalk for ASOS, AJIO's collaboration with Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

She dominated the runway in a full-sleeve black lace creation with a plunging neckline that carved a daring silhouette. The gown's ingeniously gathered waistline blossomed into a billowing skirt.

With no jewellery to distract, the focus remained completely on the gown.

Sharing the spotlight with her was co-showstopper Veer Pahariya.

Glimpses from the show: