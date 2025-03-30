Watch! How Janhvi Set The Ramp On Fire

If there is one GenZ star who defines oomph, it has to be Jahnvi Kapoor.

The actor set the ramp on fire as she headlined Designer Rahul Mishra's Silk Route collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week; she knew it was the perfect platform for her to express her love for high fashion.

Janhvi didn't just walk. She roared onto the runway in a Vitara before stepping out in style, dressed in a floor-sweeping black jacket, turning the ramp into her personal red carpet.

As the audience held its collective breath, she let the robe slip off her shoulders -- revealing a glittering, figure-hugging Rahul Mishra creation.

The bold thigh slit added just the right amount of edge to her elegance.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Rahul Mishra couldn't have thought of anyone better to pull off this stunt.

From flowers to folklore, Mishra's collection explored the beauty of nature through contemporary designs.

Rahul's blend of Indian bandhani with Japanese shibori proved art can transcend boundaries.

Even plaid patterns got a facelift.

The Fall-Winter 2025 collection included cutting-edge ensembles in black.

See how Jahnvi turned the runway into a red carpet party: