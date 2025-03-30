HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Watch! How Janhvi Set The Ramp On Fire

Watch! How Janhvi Set The Ramp On Fire

By AFSAR DAYATAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 30, 2025 15:43 IST

x

If there is one GenZ star who defines oomph, it has to be Jahnvi Kapoor.

The actor set the ramp on fire as she headlined Designer Rahul Mishra's Silk Route collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week; she knew it was the perfect platform for her to express her love for high fashion.

Janhvi didn't just walk. She roared onto the runway in a Vitara before stepping out in style, dressed in a floor-sweeping black jacket, turning the ramp into her personal red carpet.

As the audience held its collective breath, she let the robe slip off her shoulders -- revealing a glittering, figure-hugging Rahul Mishra creation.

The bold thigh slit added just the right amount of edge to her elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor walks for Rahul Mishra at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

 

Janhvi Kapoor walks for Rahul Mishra at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Rahul Mishra couldn't have thought of anyone better to pull off this stunt.

 

Janhvi Kapoor walks for Rahul Mishra at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

From flowers to folklore, Mishra's collection explored the beauty of nature through contemporary designs.

 

Janhvi Kapoor walks for Rahul Mishra at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Rahul's blend of Indian bandhani with Japanese shibori proved art can transcend boundaries.

 

Janhvi Kapoor walks for Rahul Mishra at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Even plaid patterns got a facelift.

 

Janhvi Kapoor walks for Rahul Mishra at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

The Fall-Winter 2025 collection included cutting-edge ensembles in black.

See how Jahnvi turned the runway into a red carpet party:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

janhvi kapoor walks for rahul mishra at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AFSAR DAYATAR
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Wow! Sassy Kubbra, Sassier Malaika
Wow! Sassy Kubbra, Sassier Malaika
Can Bhumi Ever Be Boring?
Can Bhumi Ever Be Boring?
Malaika, Tamannaah Dazzle At Fashion Week
Malaika, Tamannaah Dazzle At Fashion Week
Guess Who Tamannaah Loves?
Guess Who Tamannaah Loves?
Why Everyone Is Talking About Shilpa's Blouse
Why Everyone Is Talking About Shilpa's Blouse

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Largest Indian Jails

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Dropped Out Of College

webstory image 3

Kitchen Utensils You May Never Have Seen: 9 More

VIDEOS

Mumbai celebrates 'Gudi Padwa' with vibrant processions and bike rallies2:17

Mumbai celebrates 'Gudi Padwa' with vibrant processions...

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy spotted at Mumbai airport0:36

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy spotted at Mumbai airport

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh spotted at Mumbai airport0:52

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD