When Prosenjit Was Every Inch A Badralok

The actor walked the runway for menswear Designer Abhishek Roy during the Boy's Club show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

The Boy’s Club at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week brought together three menswear designers -- Abhishek Roy, Anurag Gupta and Gaurav Jagtiani -- each offering a fresh and creative take on what’s next for men’s fashion.

IMAGE: Doesn't Prosenjit Chatterjee make a dashing showstopper? Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Abhisek Roy’s label Roy Calcutta showcased the luxurious era of the nawabs Of Bengal, blending rich velvet kurtas and bandhgalas with intricate zardozi and Jamdani designs.

Tennis legend Leander Paes kicked off the show in a stunning ivory angrakha kurta, Bengali-style dhoti, and a bold black shawl.

Roy’s line beautifully merged traditional craftsmanship with the grandeur of Bengal’s Nawabi past, offering a stylish tribute to this rich heritage.

Prosenjit, who’s been getting rave reviews for his impressive performance in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, took centre stage as showstopper.

The ace actor closed the show with elegance, wearing a black velvet cropped jacket with gold detailing and a matching dhoti.

Anurag Gupta took inspiration from nature’s cycles and human evolution for his Metamorphosis collection.

Actor Sahil Salthia set the mood for the show; he sported s stark black shirt and trousers, a blue overlay embellished with strategically placed 3D skulls placed and dramatic finger jewellery.

Here are some more outfits from his collection. Would you wear them?

Gaurav Jagtiani’s Monolith collection for his LineTribe label featured bold, layered silhouettes, oversized jackets, tie-dye, intricate quilting and metallic accents, presenting an unconventional vision of future-forward fashion.