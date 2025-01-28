HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?

Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?

By SHRISTI SAHOO
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2025 13:55 IST

x

'I have the courage to make mistakes,' says Designer Anamika Khanna, who has brought India international renown.

She walked in quietly in what would have otherwise been just another pair of black pants and a white shirt.

But the Anamika Khanna detailing, as you will see in the picture below, takes the outfit to a very different level.

The designer, who has brought India international renown, wears her fame and her accomplishments lightly.

She's showcased at the London and Paris Fashion Weeks, been a regular at the Lakme Fashion Week, retailed at Saks Fifth Avenue and her international label, Ana Mika is available both online and offline.

Known for seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, she has collaborated with brands like H&M and Bvlgari.

Her latest partnership is with Starbucks for whom she has created limited edition totes to celebrate the opening of their 100th store at Fort in south Mumbai.

Each bag celebrates the hustling energy of this megapolis and feature Mumbai locales like Bandra, Parel, Worli, Powai, Thane, Fort, Juhu, Kandivali, Malad, Mulund, Andheri, Borivali, Chembur, Colaba and Navi Mumbai.

Anamika Khanna

IMAGE: Anamika Khanna captures the essence of Mumbai in her collection of 16 digital print denim tote bags. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

As she sits down for an exclusive interview with Rediff.com's Shristi Sahoo, Anamika Khanna says proudly, "India now, in terms of fashion, is a voice and is being heard."

When she talks today's fashion-forward India, she can't stop smiling. Here's why.

All Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

The film industry, agrees Anamika, has a huge influence on fashion.

Who, according to her, are the fashion princesses of Bollywood? The ace designer picks these three names. Do you agree?

 

Fashion, she says, is challenging. And, as a designer, "I have the courage to make mistakes."

Anamika goes on to make some candid confessions.

 

It's her calling -- the need to give India's rich textile heritage its rightful place in the world of fashion.

And here's how she does it.

 

And how does Bollywood wear Anamika?

Take a look.

Anamika Khanna

IMAGE: Anamika with Sonam Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya walks for Anamika at the Spring Summer 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in an Anamika Khanna creation. Photograph: Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananaya Kapoor goes green in Anamika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
 

Anamika Khanna

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

See: Why Anamika Khanna won't leave the slate blank
See: Why Anamika Khanna won't leave the slate blank
Who inspired Kajal Aggarwal's wedding lehenga
Who inspired Kajal Aggarwal's wedding lehenga
It took 10,000 hours to create Miheeka's lehenga
It took 10,000 hours to create Miheeka's lehenga
The Dream Team Behind Rhea's Wedding Look
The Dream Team Behind Rhea's Wedding Look
Who is Shraddha Kapoor hugging?
Who is Shraddha Kapoor hugging?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Miso Tofu Noodle Bowl: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

5 Advantages Of Eating Cashew Daily

webstory image 3

Top 10 Stunning Indian Wedding Venues

VIDEOS

PM Modi inaugurates 'Make in Odisha' Exhibition in Bhubaneswar2:02

PM Modi inaugurates 'Make in Odisha' Exhibition in...

Chris Martin reaches Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh with girlfriend Dakota Johnson0:48

Chris Martin reaches Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh with...

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree1:09

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD