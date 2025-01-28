Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?

'I have the courage to make mistakes,' says Designer Anamika Khanna, who has brought India international renown.

She walked in quietly in what would have otherwise been just another pair of black pants and a white shirt.

But the Anamika Khanna detailing, as you will see in the picture below, takes the outfit to a very different level.

The designer, who has brought India international renown, wears her fame and her accomplishments lightly.

She's showcased at the London and Paris Fashion Weeks, been a regular at the Lakme Fashion Week, retailed at Saks Fifth Avenue and her international label, Ana Mika is available both online and offline.

Known for seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, she has collaborated with brands like H&M and Bvlgari.

Her latest partnership is with Starbucks for whom she has created limited edition totes to celebrate the opening of their 100th store at Fort in south Mumbai.

Each bag celebrates the hustling energy of this megapolis and feature Mumbai locales like Bandra, Parel, Worli, Powai, Thane, Fort, Juhu, Kandivali, Malad, Mulund, Andheri, Borivali, Chembur, Colaba and Navi Mumbai.

IMAGE: Anamika Khanna captures the essence of Mumbai in her collection of 16 digital print denim tote bags. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

As she sits down for an exclusive interview with Rediff.com's Shristi Sahoo, Anamika Khanna says proudly, "India now, in terms of fashion, is a voice and is being heard."

When she talks today's fashion-forward India, she can't stop smiling. Here's why.

The film industry, agrees Anamika, has a huge influence on fashion.

Who, according to her, are the fashion princesses of Bollywood? The ace designer picks these three names. Do you agree?

Fashion, she says, is challenging. And, as a designer, "I have the courage to make mistakes."

Anamika goes on to make some candid confessions.

It's her calling -- the need to give India's rich textile heritage its rightful place in the world of fashion.

And here's how she does it.

And how does Bollywood wear Anamika?

Take a look.

IMAGE: Anamika with Sonam Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Shanaya walks for Anamika at the Spring Summer 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in an Anamika Khanna creation. Photograph: Ami Patel/Instagram