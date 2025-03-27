HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » GenNext Gets Gorgeous At Lakme!

GenNext Gets Gorgeous At Lakme!

By RAJESH KARKERA, SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 27, 2025 19:19 IST

x

Fresh perspectives took centrestage when GenNext showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Emerging designers Abhishek Shinde, Yash Patil and Saumya Locha captivated fashion watchers with their distinctive creative voices.

All three attempted to balance tradition with innovation even as they kept their creations sustainable.

Yash Patil's That Antique Piece cleverly reimagined the Rana royal heritage for contemporary wardrobes.

Drawing inspiration 'from archival photographs of the Rana queens of Nepal from the 1870s to the 1950s, the collection explores the braids, jewels and textiles' of that period.

Yash Patil at Lakme Fashion Week

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

Yash Patil at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Yash Patil at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Yash Patil at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Yash Patil at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Yash Patil at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Yash Patil at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Abhishek Shinde's Ciao offered a refined take on menswear inspired by 'Sicily’s radiant sun, rustic charm and Mediterranean allure.

'The collection features handwoven textiles, hand-block printed and hand-embroidered fruit and floral compositions, bold carnival stripes and retro tailoring infused with playful details to curate a summer wardrobe with a touch of adventure,' says the designer.

Abhishek Shinde at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Abhishek Shinde at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Abhishek Shinde at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Abhishek Shinde at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Abhishek Shinde at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Saumya Locha's emotionally intelligent designs -- titled Dichotomy Of Loss -- showed how a designer's personal narrative can transform fashion.

'To bring this concept to life,' says the designer in her concept note, 'an experiment was conducted with five individuals, each invited to share their unique perspectives on grief.

'They were then given a shirt, a pair of pants, and a pair of scissors, with complete freedom to cut the garments as they processed their emotions.

'The resulting collection draws from both the physical transformations of the garments and the psychological insights revealed through this exercise.'

Saumya Locha at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Saumya Locha at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Saumya Locha at Lakme Fashion Week

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA, SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

More News Coverage

Lakme FashionFashion Week

RELATED STORIES

The Gorgeous Lakme Fashion Week Showstoppers!
The Gorgeous Lakme Fashion Week Showstoppers!
Ananya, Anamika Dazzle At LFW's Opening Show
Ananya, Anamika Dazzle At LFW's Opening Show
The Coorgi Beauty Who Slayed Fashion Week
The Coorgi Beauty Who Slayed Fashion Week
Everyday Glam: Vandana Sharma's Style Tips
Everyday Glam: Vandana Sharma's Style Tips
You Just Can't Stop Looking At Kajal
You Just Can't Stop Looking At Kajal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Rampur Among 8 Dazzling Libraries You Must See

webstory image 3

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

VIDEOS

Jaya Bachchan urges Centre to issue commemorative stamps for 50th anniv of Deewar & Sholay2:29

Jaya Bachchan urges Centre to issue commemorative stamps...

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kathua1:13

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and...

Priyanka Gandhi visits Sri Sita Devi Luv-Kush Temple in Pulpalli, Wayanad1:00

Priyanka Gandhi visits Sri Sita Devi Luv-Kush Temple in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD