Janhvi, Malaika, Bhumi! Who's The Hottest Showstopper?

Take the Rediff style poll and tell us who you think rocked the runway.

The 25th edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week was a medley of fun, glamour, drama, innovation and lots of showstopping moments.

From Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut to Ishaan Khatter's shirtless stunt.

From Malaika's sweet surprise for the media to Jahnvi's red carpet jalwa.

This season was packed with so many unforgettable moments, both on and off the runway.

While choosing just one is tough, we've rounded up the most iconic showstoppers of the season.

Scroll down, cast your vote and let us know your favourite!

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Janhvi Kapoor

Move over, supermodels and showstoppers; Janhvi Kapoor was the undisputed queen of the night!

Gracing the runway for Rahul Mishra's mesmerising Silk Route collection, she transformed the Lakme Fashion Week stage into her own dazzling red carpet moment.

How would you rate her stunning look?

Malaika Arora

Glitter, glimmer and sparkle... Malaika lit up the runway as she walked for designer Namrata Joshipura.

What do you think of her body-hugging outfit?

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah owned the runway in a bejewelled corset top, black bottoms and a shrug, walking for Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Does she look hot or hotter?

Shilpa Shetty

The sassy Shilpa Shetty made a showstopping statement when she modelling an artsy wooden blouse from Mohammed Mazhar's latest line.

Like her contemporary style?

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Edgy. Modern. Sustainable.

What's not to love about Nushrratt's avant-garde look for NIF Global?

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi amped up the style quotient, flaunting a brocade corset and tie from Amit Aggarwal's collection.

Do you like the way she has worn it over a white silk shirt and black baggy pants?

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki brought summer vibes to life in a vibrant, breezy dress as she showcased Max Fashion's latest collection at the fashion week.

Aren't those blue heels are absolutely steal-worthy?

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan looked effortlessly charming as he made his runway debut in a sand-coloured bandhgala jacket, paired with slim trousers and a crisp white shirt.

What do you think of his look from Shantnu & Nikhil's latest collection?

Ananya Panday

Ananya presented a breathtaking ensemble from Anamika Khanna's Silver Collar collection. The metallic bralette, heavily inspired by the sari drape, was a standout piece.

Do you approve of Ananya's look? Vote and tell us.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan didn't just walk for Saaksha & Kinni in this layered printed shirt and jacket combo.

He took the crowd by surprise when he casually shed the jacket and the shirt, revealing his chiselled abs, sending the audience into a frenzy.

Click HERE to see his shirtless look!

Did you like Ishaan's ramp look? Cast your vote below!