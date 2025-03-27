Nushratt's Edgy Look Has A Message For The Future!

The NIF Global's The Runway show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025 was a striking display of bold and innovative fashion by young designers.

Rivets, textured denim and graphic eyeliner ensured a futuristic charm.

As the models confidently sashayed down the runway, they brought these avant-garde concepts to life.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who walked as the showstopper, made a striking entrance in an edgy avatar.

After the show, she explained why she became its showstopper.

Speaking about her outfit, she said, "It's very easy and comfortable. I can wear it anytime, either for a party or a dinner or coffee."

Take a look at the creative collection:

Photographs: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Mixing the grey corset with pops of white and leather added a colourful touch to the overall look.

The show featured collections from Kritika Kachhara and Shruti Kotecha; Aanya Mutta and Krishna Thacker; Bharti Goyal and Himanshi Garg; Namrata Agrawal and Ankita Tiwari and Dhanishta Soni.

The smart blend of embroidery and androgynous elements was worth applauding.

Sanea Shaikh modelled a future-ready design.

What's not to love about these earth-friendly designs made from sustainable materials?

And now for the best part....

Just when we thought the show was over, we caught Nushrratt fondly looking at two girls, both camera-shy, both designers, standing in a corner.

She gently pulled them centre stage and struck a cute pose with them.

Check out this picture below!

What a sweet way of championing young talent!