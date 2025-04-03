What's This Computer Science Grad Doing On The Ramp?

'Fashion to me is being unapologetic and very confident.'

Photographs, Video: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Tejal Patil at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

In the glittering world of fashion, where dreams and reality intertwine, Tejal Patil stands out as a rising star.

Hailing from Mumbai, this computer science major-turned-international model shares her experiences, insights and passion for the runway with Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera.

Her journey from engineering to fashion is not just inspiring but also a testament to the power of following one's heart.

What has been the highlight of the Lakme Fashion Week for you?

I think the highlight is the rehearsals. Every single time I walk I get that feeling... it's special. It's the accumulation of everyone's efforts.

What's your favourite moment during the fashion show process?

(It is) the moment when you're about to walk in after all the hard work and effort we have put in. That's what we're all working for.

Can you tell us about what you're wearing?

I'm wearing this gorgeous dress by ASOS. I'm so happy with it. It fits me amazingly and I'm super excited about the brand and everything.

How would you describe your experience at Lakme in three words?

Hectic. Fun. Energising.

What's the most valuable thing you'll take away from this experience?

The energy. Looking at every single person here, no matter how many hours it's been or how much work they have to put in, they're always asking, 'What's next?'

That's what I'm going to take (back with me) and utilise every day.

Have you worked with Lakme Fashion Week before?

Yes, I worked for LFW in 2021. This is my second year walking for them here.

Have you modelled internationally?

Yes, I've worked in Europe and London so... multiple countries.

How does this experience compare to your international modelling work?

This (at the LFW) is way more in the moment and spontaneous.

What's your skincare routine?

Good moisturiser and double cleansing. I always start with a clean base and try not to sleep with makeup on. I stick to the basics and try to be very disciplined about it.

If you weren't modelling, what would you be doing?

My major is computer science, so I'd probably be working as an engineer.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion to me is being unapologetic and very confident. It's about being who you are and how you want to be, unapologetically.