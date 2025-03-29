HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Guess Who Tamannaah Loves?

By REDIFF STYLE
March 29, 2025 12:55 IST

'I have a different take on beauty. I love how I look,' says Tamannaah, who turned showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

For years, the mainstream media described Tamannaah Bhatia as a 'milky beauty'.

The talented actor, who has spent 20 years in the industry, had recently addressed how she feels about being trolled and body-shamed for her fitness.

'Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. But if we look at ourselves in a certain way, then nobody can respect us,' Tamannaah had told reporters in Hyderabad, while promoting her film, Odela 2, in which she plays the role of a sadhvi.

On March 29, she made a sizzling entry at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai where she spoke about her love for fashion and how she stays confident and positive.

Speaking to reporters, she said, 'I have a different take on beauty. I love how I look.

'And the kind of love I have got from people... I don't think I could have done anything differently to get so much love.

'I feel extremely loved and cherished.'

Scroll down to see how Tamannaah turned heads at fashion week.

Tamannah Bhatia for Lufthansa, Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

All Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Tamannaah opened the show for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock in a bejewelled corset top paired with black pants and a shrug.

Giving her company on the ramp was none other than Bollywood's favourite filmmaker and show host.

 

Tamannah Bhatia, Karan Johar for Lufthansa, Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Karan Johar, the OG fashion icon, looked sizzling in a sheer black shirt and matching trousers.

But the real highlight of the showstopping outfit was the embellished jacket featuring 3D roses and streamers.

 

Tamannah Bhatia for Lufthansa, Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

The show, presented by Lufthansa, was all about drama and glamour.

 

Tamannah Bhatia for Lufthansa, Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Sony Kaur modelled an LBD with a bold neckline. As for the feathered jacket, it may have to wait until winter or vacation plans kick in.

 

Tamannah Bhatia for Lufthansa, Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Falguni and Shane stuck to their signature style with structured designs and feathered accents.

 

Tamannah Bhatia for Lufthansa, Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Each design aimed to steal the spotlight on the runway.

 

Tamannah Bhatia for Lufthansa, Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Even oversized denim pants came with super blingy coats and bustiers.

 

Tamannah Bhatia for Lufthansa, Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

The stunning showstoppers added just the right dose of oomph to the sizzling show.

karan johar, tamannah bhatia at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

REDIFF STYLE
