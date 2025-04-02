HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kareena Stuns As Westwood Meets Bollywood

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, SHRISTI SAHOO
April 02, 2025 14:10 IST

When Bollywood's star power meets haute couture, magic happens.

The recent collaboration between Vivz Fashion School and legendary British label Vivienne Westwood transformed Mumbai's Gateway of India into fashion's hottest stage.

Here's a look at the stars who graced the red carpet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a killer red off-shoulder satin gown with a thigh-high slit and matching red nails. Classic, simple, timeless...  All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani glittered in a pearl-studded diamante gown; delicate bracelets, tiny earrings, a solitaire diamond ring and a glossy pout were perfect accessories.

 

IMAGE: Mira Rajput was a delicate beauty in her light-as-a-feather ombre dress. She also carried a clutch bag from the Vivienne Westwood label; don't miss their signature British orb.

 

IMAGE: The Pednekar sisters, Bhumi and Samiksha -- was her outfit a doff to her profession as a lawyer? -- chose daring necklines, monochrome and pearls. In case we didn't know where Bhumi was spending her evening, she had Vivienne Westwood stamped all over her outfit.

 

IMAGE: Pretty Patralekhaa went the Barbiecore way with her huge pearl studs, pearl choker and pink satin gown.

 

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapoor looked dashing in his dapper suit -- the untucked shirt added a dash of casual cool -- and eye-catching shoes.

 

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Kapoor kept it low-key with his printed coords and a cool cap.

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor shone in a metallic gown with statement drop orb earrings from the Vivienne Westwood jewellery range.

 

IMAGE: Rohit Saraf was debonair in his pin-striped suit with its cute tiepin which stole the limelight.

 

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi went dramatic goth in head-to-toe black, diamonds, bold nails and a bolder pout.

 

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna's cheeky brooch and Birkin bag were attention-grabbers.

 

IMAGE: Uorfi went vintage in her OTT checkered ball gown, lacy black face veil and tall pink heels. 

 

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan was quaint and fabulous in her checked gown and huge orb necklace.

 

IMAGE: A corset layered over her white skirt. Printed coords. A Madonna-inspired high ponytail. Stacked gold bangles. Bold earrings. Alaya F looked like she had just stepped out of her personal fashion fairytale. 

 

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar painted the town purple in her regal dupioni silk gown with an iridescent mermaidcore bag.

