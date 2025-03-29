HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Can Bhumi Ever Be Boring?

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: March 29, 2025 21:42 IST

x

The talented star turned showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal at the  Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week focused on giving Benaras brocade a modern twist as he combined it artfully with his signature handwoven polymer.

Bhumi Pednekar was showstopper for Designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Bhumi Pednekar wore a brocade corset and tie over a crisp, white silk shirt and teamed it with black, baggy pants. 

 

Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week

 

The collection was all about versatility and effortless style.

 

Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

 

It featured bold, everyday pieces -- structured yet relaxed shapes, flowy layers and fun details that lent itself beautifully to mix-and-match.

 

Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

 

Classic tailoring got a fresh twist with cool draping, creating sleek, fashion-forward looks.

 

Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week

 

The collection was a bold mix of style and daring details.

 

Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Cropped jackets, asymmetric hems and lightweight separates added an edgy vibe.

 

Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

 

Corset tops, loose pants panelled with brocade and stylish coats created a comfy, ultra-modern look.

 

Amit Aggarwal and Bhumi Pednekar at Lakme Fashion Week

 

The designer with his muse.

REDIFF STYLE
