Can Bhumi Ever Be Boring?

The talented star turned showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
Designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week focused on giving Benaras brocade a modern twist as he combined it artfully with his signature handwoven polymer.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI
Bhumi Pednekar wore a brocade corset and tie over a crisp, white silk shirt and teamed it with black, baggy pants.
The collection was all about versatility and effortless style.
It featured bold, everyday pieces -- structured yet relaxed shapes, flowy layers and fun details that lent itself beautifully to mix-and-match.
Classic tailoring got a fresh twist with cool draping, creating sleek, fashion-forward looks.
The collection was a bold mix of style and daring details.
Cropped jackets, asymmetric hems and lightweight separates added an edgy vibe.
Corset tops, loose pants panelled with brocade and stylish coats created a comfy, ultra-modern look.
The designer with his muse.