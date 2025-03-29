Can Bhumi Ever Be Boring?

The talented star turned showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week focused on giving Benaras brocade a modern twist as he combined it artfully with his signature handwoven polymer.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Bhumi Pednekar wore a brocade corset and tie over a crisp, white silk shirt and teamed it with black, baggy pants.

The collection was all about versatility and effortless style.

It featured bold, everyday pieces -- structured yet relaxed shapes, flowy layers and fun details that lent itself beautifully to mix-and-match.

Classic tailoring got a fresh twist with cool draping, creating sleek, fashion-forward looks.

The collection was a bold mix of style and daring details.

Cropped jackets, asymmetric hems and lightweight separates added an edgy vibe.

Corset tops, loose pants panelled with brocade and stylish coats created a comfy, ultra-modern look.

The designer with his muse.