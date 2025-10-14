HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aditi, Vaani, Aneet: Vote For The Hottest Showstopper

Aditi, Vaani, Aneet: Vote For The Hottest Showstopper

October 14, 2025 15:33 IST

This Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI wasn’t just about the clothes, it was about the moments. And the showstoppers? Pure magic.

The runway turned into a red carpet where every walk told a story. From bridal drama to cosmic shimmer and Parisian flair, the showstoppers brought their own mood, story and sparkle. They made sure the spotlight stayed exactly where it belonged -- on them.

Here’s your front-row pass to all the unforgettable showstopper moments that made this fashion week. 

Palak Tiwari LFW

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Palak Tiwari walked for NIF Global in a denim midi over a white collared shirt, with colourful accents on her tie, belt and shoes. Her beaded bag? Adorable! 

 

Ayesha Kanga at LFW

Ayesha Kanga brought celestial chaos to the runway for Papa Don’t Preach x Enamor, rocking a starry monokini-style bodysuit with black slacks, celestial charms tied around her leg and a cute black bow in her hair. 

 

Aditi Rao Hydari LFW

It was a big day for Satya Paul, with Aditi Rao Hydari not just walking the ramp but stepping in as co-creative director. She looked like a dream in a flowy printed sari from the Night Garden collection. 

 

Veer Pahariya LFW

Veer Pahariya brought effortless royal charm to Abraham & Thakore’s Warp & Weft. Dressed in an off-white sherwani-style bandgala with palazzo pants, he redefined groom goals. 

 

Diana, Vishal, Saiee LFW

Diana Penty, Vishal Jethwa and Saiee Manjrekar walked for Jigar & Nikita’s 11°E.
Diana stunned in a floral lehenga with an attached dupatta, Vishal kept it classic in a white sherwani and Saiee glowed in a pink pastel lehenga. Together, they were the ultimate trio. 

 

Parul Gulati LFW

Parul Gulati was the showstopper for Ankush Jain’s Eternal Bloom, dazzling in a heavy gold lehenga with bold motifs. She looked like a princess who knows her power. 

 

Neelam Kothari LFW

Neelam Kothari brought twilight to life for Sanjukta Dutta’s Gadhuli, wearing a black-and-gold silk sari with red accents. 

 

Sahher Bamba LFW

Sahher Bamba turned heads for Richa Khemka’s Vantage, looking stunning in a white bodycon gown with a black draped skirt. Her look is perfect for a cocktail night! 

 

Vaani Kapoor LFW

Vaani Kapoor walked for Mahima Mahajan’s FANAH, wearing a floor-length pastel lehenga with an embellished corset top. She looked every bit the muse in a love poem stitched using tulle and tenderness. 

 

Shalini Passi LFW

Shalini Passi looked like a cosmic dream for Nikita Mhaisalkar’s Beyond, wearing a velvet and sheer fishtail gown. She was basically The Starry Night painting come alive. 

 

Tabu LFW

Tabu brought regal energy to ITRH’s Noor in a shimmering green anarkali that gave full-on Mastani vibes. 

 

Mrunal Thakur LFW

Mrunal Thakur closed the show for Pankaj & Nidhi’s Araquis. Her gold armour-like bodice and slit black skirt was a warrior queen moment done right. 

 

Mandira Bedi LFW

Mandira Bedi floated down the runway for Payal Jain’s Paris Mon Amour, looking like a total Parisian dream in a white strapless dress with a netted dupatta and tie-up heels. 

 

Aneet Padda LFW

Aneet Padda closed the fashion week in full golden glory for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejeweled. Draped in a shimmering gold sari paired with a corset blouse, she was the perfect embodiment of light and luxury. 

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff

REDIFF STYLE
