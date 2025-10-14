Aditi, Vaani, Aneet: Vote For The Hottest Showstopper

This Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI wasn’t just about the clothes, it was about the moments. And the showstoppers? Pure magic.

The runway turned into a red carpet where every walk told a story. From bridal drama to cosmic shimmer and Parisian flair, the showstoppers brought their own mood, story and sparkle. They made sure the spotlight stayed exactly where it belonged -- on them.

Here’s your front-row pass to all the unforgettable showstopper moments that made this fashion week.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Palak Tiwari walked for NIF Global in a denim midi over a white collared shirt, with colourful accents on her tie, belt and shoes. Her beaded bag? Adorable!

Ayesha Kanga brought celestial chaos to the runway for Papa Don’t Preach x Enamor, rocking a starry monokini-style bodysuit with black slacks, celestial charms tied around her leg and a cute black bow in her hair.

It was a big day for Satya Paul, with Aditi Rao Hydari not just walking the ramp but stepping in as co-creative director. She looked like a dream in a flowy printed sari from the Night Garden collection.

Veer Pahariya brought effortless royal charm to Abraham & Thakore’s Warp & Weft. Dressed in an off-white sherwani-style bandgala with palazzo pants, he redefined groom goals.

Diana Penty, Vishal Jethwa and Saiee Manjrekar walked for Jigar & Nikita’s 11°E.

Diana stunned in a floral lehenga with an attached dupatta, Vishal kept it classic in a white sherwani and Saiee glowed in a pink pastel lehenga. Together, they were the ultimate trio.

Parul Gulati was the showstopper for Ankush Jain’s Eternal Bloom, dazzling in a heavy gold lehenga with bold motifs. She looked like a princess who knows her power.

Neelam Kothari brought twilight to life for Sanjukta Dutta’s Gadhuli, wearing a black-and-gold silk sari with red accents.

Sahher Bamba turned heads for Richa Khemka’s Vantage, looking stunning in a white bodycon gown with a black draped skirt. Her look is perfect for a cocktail night!

Vaani Kapoor walked for Mahima Mahajan’s FANAH, wearing a floor-length pastel lehenga with an embellished corset top. She looked every bit the muse in a love poem stitched using tulle and tenderness.

Shalini Passi looked like a cosmic dream for Nikita Mhaisalkar’s Beyond, wearing a velvet and sheer fishtail gown. She was basically The Starry Night painting come alive.

Tabu brought regal energy to ITRH’s Noor in a shimmering green anarkali that gave full-on Mastani vibes.

Mrunal Thakur closed the show for Pankaj & Nidhi’s Araquis. Her gold armour-like bodice and slit black skirt was a warrior queen moment done right.

Mandira Bedi floated down the runway for Payal Jain’s Paris Mon Amour, looking like a total Parisian dream in a white strapless dress with a netted dupatta and tie-up heels.

Aneet Padda closed the fashion week in full golden glory for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejeweled. Draped in a shimmering gold sari paired with a corset blouse, she was the perfect embodiment of light and luxury.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff