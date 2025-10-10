HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Ayesha Kanga Casts A Spell!

Ayesha Kanga Casts A Spell!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 13:14 IST

x

Ayesha Kanga turned showstopper for Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika x Enamor and she looked straight out of a cosmic dream!  

Ayesha Kanga at LFW

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Dressed in a starry monokini-style bodysuit paired with black slacks, celestial charms around her legs and a cute black bow in her hair, she embodied the show’s theme -- bold, magical and unapologetically feminine.

 

Ayesha Kanga at LFW

The collaboration between Enamor and Papa Don’t Preach was a love letter to every woman who shape-shifts through life with style as her spell.

 Papa Don't Preach LFW

The collection moved like phases of the moon, starting on a playful note with flirty minis, tartan-layered dresses and sheer cover-ups.

 Papa Don't Preach LFW

It then morphed into powerful beaded blazers and reimagined crinolines.

 Papa Don't Preach LFW

And finally ended with metallic cholis, draped saris and voluminous lehengas.

 

Papa Don't Preach LFW

Let’s just say it, we got Papa Don’t Preach lingerie before we got GTA 6!

 

Papa Don't Preach LFW

With Enamor’s sensuality and Shubhika’s signature sparkle, this one was pure magic sprinkled with stardust and a little bit of mischief.

Pictures curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Like Palak Tiwari's Hatke Fashion?
Like Palak Tiwari's Hatke Fashion?
Drama And A Dash Of Nostalgia! GenNext At Fashion Week
Drama And A Dash Of Nostalgia! GenNext At Fashion Week
Nithya Menen, Queen Of Quirk!
Nithya Menen, Queen Of Quirk!
Kantara's Rukmini Is A Fun Fashionista!
Kantara's Rukmini Is A Fun Fashionista!
Janhvi Kapoor Goes Vintage To Stun Paris
Janhvi Kapoor Goes Vintage To Stun Paris

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

webstory image 3

6 Mahabharata Animations You Must Watch

VIDEOS

Sonali Bendre shares how TPL helps discover talent from tier-2 and tier-3 cities ahead of auction0:39

Sonali Bendre shares how TPL helps discover talent from...

'All solid waste to be used for road construction before 2027'0:52

'All solid waste to be used for road construction before...

Unusual moment! PM Modi, UK PM Starmer share same car to reach Global Fintech Fest3:58

Unusual moment! PM Modi, UK PM Starmer share same car to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO