Ayesha Kanga Casts A Spell!

Ayesha Kanga turned showstopper for Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika x Enamor and she looked straight out of a cosmic dream!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Dressed in a starry monokini-style bodysuit paired with black slacks, celestial charms around her legs and a cute black bow in her hair, she embodied the show’s theme -- bold, magical and unapologetically feminine.

The collaboration between Enamor and Papa Don’t Preach was a love letter to every woman who shape-shifts through life with style as her spell.

The collection moved like phases of the moon, starting on a playful note with flirty minis, tartan-layered dresses and sheer cover-ups.

It then morphed into powerful beaded blazers and reimagined crinolines.

And finally ended with metallic cholis, draped saris and voluminous lehengas.

Let’s just say it, we got Papa Don’t Preach lingerie before we got GTA 6!

With Enamor’s sensuality and Shubhika’s signature sparkle, this one was pure magic sprinkled with stardust and a little bit of mischief.

Pictures curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff