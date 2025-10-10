HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aditi Rao Hydari Steps Into A New Role. Any Guesses?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 10, 2025 11:40 IST

The actor, who walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, had an exciting announcement to make.

Day Two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025 in Delhi had an immersive show by Satya Paul.

It was an exciting day for the brand since Aditi Rao Hydari has joined them as co-creative director!

This is Aditi's first creative association with a fashion house. And she's is thrilled about it. 

'I am looking forward to this new journey with Satya Paul,' Aditi said in her statement ahead of the show. 'The brand's signature style of reinterpreting the sari with a modern sensibility is exciting. ' 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Aditi looked super pretty in a flowy printed sari from the Night Garden collection. 

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

The saris were styled beautifully with belts and modern blouses.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Lehengas had a contemporary touch with sequined corset tops and scarves.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Layering it up with a jacket added a suave touch.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari walks for Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Designers David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli were delighted to welcome Aditi as their co-creative director.

Pictures curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Aditi walks for Satya Paul at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

REDIFF STYLE
