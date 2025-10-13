HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitibha, Natalia Have Fun With Fashion

October 13, 2025 17:04 IST

On the last day of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, two women made a statement together -- Rina Dhaka and Tanieya Khanuja.

One celebrated sustainability, the other defined sophistication; together, they made the perfect duo. 

Nitibha Kaul LFW

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Beauty influncer Nitibha Kaul opened the show for Rina Dhaka’s Spring/Summer 2026 edit in ink-blue harem pants and a peplum blouse.

 

Natalia Magdalena Janoszek LFW

Polish actress Natalia Magdalena Janoszek -- who appeared in Bigg Boss 19 -- closed the show in a mesh ivory bralette and skirt.

 

Rina Dhaka LFW

The collection was a love letter to nature and nostalgia.

 

Rina Dhaka LFW

With zero-carbon fabrics to 90s-inspired silhouettes that felt fresh yet rooted, the collection celebrated sustainability.

 

Tanieya Khanuja LFW

Meanwhile, Tanieya Khanuja showcased her collection, Desire Dynasty, a bold, luxurious ode to power dressing with heart.

 

Tanieya Khanuja LFW

Sculpted gowns, sensuous drapes and rich hues of emerald, crimson and midnight navy turned the ramp into a regal dreamscape.

 

Tanieya Khanuja LFW

With sequins, hand embroidery and couture-level drama, Tanieya’s collection was all about strength and femininity walking hand in hand.

 

Tanieya Khanuja LFW

Every look radiated confidence and was designed for women who own their spotlight.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff

