Sahher Bamba Just Dropped The Perfect Cocktail Look

Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI opened on a calm yet captivating note with Designer Richa Khemka’s Vantage. The collection mirrored the beauty of Nature’s layers, from the sky’s serenity to the sea’s quiet strength.

Known for her love of textures and timeless design, Richa set the tone for the day with elegance and ease.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Sahher Bamba walked for the designer in a stunning white bodycon ensemble with a velvet black draped skirt.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood actor's ensemble was the kind of cocktail look that makes a statement without overpowering.

The collection played with contrast as rich velvets met sheer organzas and metallic shimmer brushed against delicate pearls and beadwork.

It was luxe but easy, dramatic but not loud. The kind of fashion that speaks softly and still turns heads.

With Vantage, Richa Khemka reminded us that elegance doesn’t need noise. It is collection that feels like standing still in the middle of a breeze.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff