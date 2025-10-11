HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Parul's Wearing India And Looking Stunning!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 11, 2025 14:33 IST

Designer Ankush Jain’s Eternal Bloom collection turned heritage into haute couture at the Lakme Fashion Week into FDCI ramp.

Inspired by royalty, nature and nostalgia, it was love at first twirl!

Parul Gulati LFW

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Parul Gulati opened the fashion fairytale in a heavy gold lehenga with bold motifs, setting the tone for Ankush Jain’s Eternal Bloom collection.

 

Ankush Jain LFW

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The line turned zari, tissue and 3D embellishments into wearable poetry.

 

Ankush Jain LFW

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

In hues of sap green, rust and ice blue, every look felt like nature dressed in royalty.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff

REDIFF STYLE
