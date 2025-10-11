Parul's Wearing India And Looking Stunning!

Designer Ankush Jain’s Eternal Bloom collection turned heritage into haute couture at the Lakme Fashion Week into FDCI ramp.

Inspired by royalty, nature and nostalgia, it was love at first twirl!

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Parul Gulati opened the fashion fairytale in a heavy gold lehenga with bold motifs, setting the tone for Ankush Jain’s Eternal Bloom collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The line turned zari, tissue and 3D embellishments into wearable poetry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

In hues of sap green, rust and ice blue, every look felt like nature dressed in royalty.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff