Is This Mrunal's Boldest Runway Moment?

Is This Mrunal's Boldest Runway Moment?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 12, 2025 10:11 IST

Designers Pankaj and Nidhi's latest collection, Araquis, lit up the runway at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

The duo had reimagined eveningwear with a mix of royal glamour and futuristic warrior vibes.

Mrunal Thakur closed the show in a bold black and gold ensemble.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Mrunal was dressed in a sculpted bodice that shone like gold armour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

She paired it with a sleek black skirt, its daring slit slicing all the way up to the thigh.

 

Sony Kaur modelled an outfit inspired by the molten desert.

 

This black and gold outfit, also modelled by Sony, was a blend of strength and elegance.

 

Each of the creations was fun and fluid.

 

Be it soft gowns or sharp jackets, the outfits had a distinct art element that elevated the entire look.

 

The designers and their muse.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff

