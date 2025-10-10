Hey Tara, Like Veer's Dulha-wala Look?

Actor Veer Pahariya, who also happens to be Tara Sutaria's boyfriend closed the show for Abraham & Thakore looking like a stylish groom!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Dressed in an off-white sherwani-style bandgala with palazzo pants, he showcased tradition with a cool, modern twist, proving that comfort and couture can actually get along.

The collection, titled Warp & Weft, reimagined the dhoti and lungi. Traditional Indian drapes turned into easy, flowy silhouettes.

Men’s wear consisted of bandgalas, kurtas and jackets that came with subtle embroidery and that signature A&T polish.

For women, the collection was glam yet grounded, with metallic embroidery, slinky palazzos, and trench coat-inspired overlays.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, the ikat print joined the party!

Abraham & Thakore proved once again that Indian classics don’t need a revival, just a remix.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff