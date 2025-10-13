Don't Miss! Aneet's Cute Runway Debut

Designer Tarun Tahiliani presented the grand finale at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

Inspired by the idea that jewels represent light, his Bejeweled collection showcased couture that blended heritage with modern India.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

The nation's newest crush, Aneet Padda, made her runway debut one day before her birthday in a shimmering gold drape.

Aneet, who was announced the new face of Lakme, glowed on the ramp as the audience cheered for her.

Tarun was all praise for Aneet. 'She's very young and innocent and beautiful... I told Lakme that she is a wonderful brand ambassador because she's innocent, there's nothing jaded..." he told ANI.

Tarun's collection featured gold jackets, kimonos and jewel-printed bombers.

Monochrome one-shoulder gowns were daring and sensual.

Corsets were a favourite with designers at this Lakme Fashion Week.

It was interesting to see how Tarun played with different draping styles to create fluid silhouettes.

Archana modelled a printed, layered lehenga worn with a kimono style jacket from Tarun's collection.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff