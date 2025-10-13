HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Don't Miss! Aneet's Cute Runway Debut

By REDIFF STYLE
October 13, 2025

Designer Tarun Tahiliani presented the grand finale at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

Inspired by the idea that jewels represent light, his Bejeweled collection showcased couture that blended heritage with modern India.

Aneet Padda walks for House of Lakme and Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

All Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

The nation's newest crush, Aneet Padda, made her runway debut one day before her birthday in a shimmering gold drape.

 

Aneet Padda walks for House of Lakme and Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Aneet, who was announced the new face of Lakme, glowed on the ramp as the audience cheered for her.

 

Aneet Padda walks for House of Lakme and Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Tarun was all praise for Aneet. 'She's very young and innocent and beautiful... I told Lakme that she is a wonderful brand ambassador because she's innocent, there's nothing jaded..." he told ANI.

 

Aneet Padda walks for House of Lakme and Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Tarun's collection featured gold jackets, kimonos and jewel-printed bombers.

 

Aneet Padda walks for House of Lakme and Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Monochrome one-shoulder gowns were daring and sensual.

 

Aneet Padda walks for House of Lakme and Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Corsets were a favourite with designers at this Lakme Fashion Week.

 

Aneet Padda walks for House of Lakme and Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

It was interesting to see how Tarun played with different draping styles to create fluid silhouettes.

 

Aneet Padda walks for House of Lakme and Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Archana modelled a printed, layered lehenga worn with a kimono style jacket from Tarun's collection.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

