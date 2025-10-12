Why Tabu Is The Boss Queen

ITRH, the Indian luxury fashion label co-founded by Designer Ridhi Bansal and Creative Director Mohit Rai added a dazzling touch to Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

They unveiled Noor, a radiant ode to the Indian bride. The collection captured that magical moment when a shy girl turns into a glowing bride, wrapped in silks, jadau jewels and sparkles.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Tabu closed the show in a shimmering green anarkali, looking like a modern Mastani.

Draped in different shades of green, she also wore a lovely embellished dupatta with a velvet border.

Actress and producer Pragya Kapoor showed how a new-age bride does more than just shine; she glows from within.

Fashion influencer Sakshi Sindwani stole hearts in a blue sari and an off-shoulder corset blouse.

The line celebrated inclusivity with models of all ages and body types, walking in everything from crystal-drenched saris to dreamy bridesmaid fits that screamed 'shaadi season goals'.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff