HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Shalini Passi's Look Is Pure Cosmic Magic

Shalini Passi's Look Is Pure Cosmic Magic

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 11, 2025 17:42 IST

x

Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar gave Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI a cosmic upgrade with Beyond, a collection that reached for the stars.

Inspired by galaxies, constellations and the universe, Nikita turned the runway into a celestial canvas! 

Shalini Passi LFW

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The showstopper moment came when Shalini Passi floated down the runway in a velvet fishtail gown with shimmering halter straps that looked like it had been woven using the night sky.

 

Shalini Passi LFW

Her look perfectly captured the collection’s mood which was ethereal, powerful and effortlessly luxe.

 

Nikita Mhailsaker LFW

The collection used unusual combinations like hemp denim with georgette to sparkling tweeds with Banarasi zari.

 

Nikita Mhailsaker LFW

Sculpted corsets, fluid drapes and futuristic detailing in ratan bamboo made every piece feel otherworldly.

 

Nikita Mhailsaker LFW

With Beyond, Nikita invited fashion lovers into her galaxy. A perfect pick for anyone who believes their partywear deserves a little starlight!

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sahher Bamba Just Dropped The Perfect Cocktail Look
Sahher Bamba Just Dropped The Perfect Cocktail Look
Parul's Wearing India And Looking Stunning!
Parul's Wearing India And Looking Stunning!
Chef Ranveer's Secret Ingredient Is...
Chef Ranveer's Secret Ingredient Is...
Simply Sizzling, Kareena!
Simply Sizzling, Kareena!
Are Diana, Vishal, Saiee The Hottest New Trio In Town?
Are Diana, Vishal, Saiee The Hottest New Trio In Town?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

BSF intensifies patrols on international borders0:54

BSF intensifies patrols on international borders

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates 'Karwa Chauth' rituals at her residence5:53

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates 'Karwa Chauth' rituals at...

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa Chauth event!4:38

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO