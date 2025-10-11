Shalini Passi's Look Is Pure Cosmic Magic

Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar gave Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI a cosmic upgrade with Beyond, a collection that reached for the stars.

Inspired by galaxies, constellations and the universe, Nikita turned the runway into a celestial canvas!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The showstopper moment came when Shalini Passi floated down the runway in a velvet fishtail gown with shimmering halter straps that looked like it had been woven using the night sky.

Her look perfectly captured the collection’s mood which was ethereal, powerful and effortlessly luxe.

The collection used unusual combinations like hemp denim with georgette to sparkling tweeds with Banarasi zari.

Sculpted corsets, fluid drapes and futuristic detailing in ratan bamboo made every piece feel otherworldly.

With Beyond, Nikita invited fashion lovers into her galaxy. A perfect pick for anyone who believes their partywear deserves a little starlight!

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff