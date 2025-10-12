Nitibha Sets The Ramp On Fire!

Designer Payal Jain turned Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI dreamy as she transported the audience straight to the streets of Paris with her collection, Paris Mon Amour.

Think breezy mornings, soft espressos, poodles on leashes and that effortless Parisian flair, all woven into fabric.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Mandira Bedi closed the show, looking like a floating angel in a white strapless dress.

Her tie-up heels looked elegant, fresh and oh-so-Paris and she removed her netted dupatta to give the outfit a whole new look.

Beauty influencer Nitibha Kaul walked in resortwear chic, rocking a sequinned bralette with white pants and a draped scarf.

The collection captured the essence of joie de vivre -- light, free and full of love. It was for the woman who laughs loudly, lives boldly and moves like music.

With Paris Mon Amour, Payal Jain bottled up joy, freedom, and timeless grace that lingers long after the runway lights fade.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff