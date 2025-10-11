Neelam Looks Absolutely Stunning

Designer Sanjukta Dutta spread her magic at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with her collection, Gadhuli, which showcased rich weaves, bold colours and the beauty of twilight.
Neelam Kothari radiated old-school charm in a black and gold silk sari with red accents.
The collection was an ode to dusk where day meets night. Rooted in Assamese heritage, it reimagined the mekhela chador and saris with modern detailing.
In shades of black and red, the pieces were adorned in handwoven textures and intricate motifs.
Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff