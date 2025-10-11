Neelam Looks Absolutely Stunning

Designer Sanjukta Dutta spread her magic at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with her collection, Gadhuli, which showcased rich weaves, bold colours and the beauty of twilight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Neelam Kothari radiated old-school charm in a black and gold silk sari with red accents.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Insagram

The collection was an ode to dusk where day meets night. Rooted in Assamese heritage, it reimagined the mekhela chador and saris with modern detailing.

Photograph: KInd courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

In shades of black and red, the pieces were adorned in handwoven textures and intricate motifs.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff