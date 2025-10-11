Are Diana, Vishal, Saiee The Hottest New Trio In Town?

As Designers Jigar & Nikita showcased their talent at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, the runway provided inspiration for the upcoming festive and wedding season.

Jigar & Nikita

Jigar & Nikita’s 11°E was showcased by three showstoppers -- Diana Penty, Vishal Jethwa and Saiee Manjrekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Diana walked in a beautiful pastel green floral lehenga with an attached dupatta, Vishal wore a classic white sherwani and Saiee looked radiant in a blush-pink lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The designers included the traditional red and gold but gave the classic combination a modern twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Inspired by India’s heritage and the energy of the modern world, the collection was playful yet polished.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff