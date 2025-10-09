HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Like Palak Tiwari's Hatke Fashion?

October 09, 2025

Palak Tiwari, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, was spotted in Delhi lighting up the runway.

The actor-model walked as the showstopper at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025.

Palak Tiwari walks at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Dressed in a denim midi worn over white collared sleeveless shirt, Palak's outfit featured colourful elements woven into her tie, belt, pocket and footwear. The cute beaded handbag deserves a mention too.

 

Palak Tiwari walks at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi

Styled by Daniel Franklin, Palak's look from The Runway collection was every bit fashion forward.

 

NIF Global The Runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi

The show's theme, Reimagined Heirlooms, celebrated treasures passed down through generations.

 

NIF Global The Runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi

Family artefacts, textiles, jewellery and shared crafts like weaves and embroidery were showcased in the collection.

 

NIF Global The Runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi

As many as five young designers presented their version of the theme.

 

NIF Global The Runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi

A day before the event, Palak had expressed her excitement about leading the collection presented by NIF Global.

 

NIF Global The Runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi

The designers and their muse.

Pictures curated by Manisha Kotian, Satish Bodas/Rediff

