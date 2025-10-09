Like Palak Tiwari's Hatke Fashion?

Palak Tiwari, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, was spotted in Delhi lighting up the runway.

The actor-model walked as the showstopper at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Dressed in a denim midi worn over white collared sleeveless shirt, Palak's outfit featured colourful elements woven into her tie, belt, pocket and footwear. The cute beaded handbag deserves a mention too.

Styled by Daniel Franklin, Palak's look from The Runway collection was every bit fashion forward.

The show's theme, Reimagined Heirlooms, celebrated treasures passed down through generations.

Family artefacts, textiles, jewellery and shared crafts like weaves and embroidery were showcased in the collection.

As many as five young designers presented their version of the theme.

A day before the event, Palak had expressed her excitement about leading the collection presented by NIF Global.

The designers and their muse.

Pictures curated by Manisha Kotian, Satish Bodas/Rediff