Vaani Just Stole Our Hearts!

It was a beautiful collection that had its roots in family history.

Designer Mahima Mahajan took inspiration from her grandmother's love for florals for her collection Fanah and rooted it in her own love for modern fashion

Helping her showcase was the stunning Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani looked graceful in a gorgeous floor-length lehenga paired with an embellished corset top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, the collection celebrated a different kind of self-love.

As pastels melted into jewel tones, models -- both women and men -- showcased the collection's signature florals and dreamy ensembles.

The layered menswear options looked luxe and poetically masculine.

From lehenga-style saris to bridesmaid looks, every piece had a touch of modern grandeur.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff