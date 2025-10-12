HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vaani Just Stole Our Hearts!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 12, 2025 12:15 IST

It was a beautiful collection that had its roots in family history.

Designer Mahima Mahajan took inspiration from her grandmother's love for florals for her collection Fanah and rooted it in her own love for modern fashion 

Helping her showcase was the stunning Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani looked graceful in a gorgeous floor-length lehenga paired with an embellished corset top.

Vaani looked graceful in a gorgeous floor-length lehenga paired with an embellished corset top.

Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, the collection celebrated a different kind of self-love.

Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, the collection celebrated a different kind of self-love.

 

Vaani Kapoor walks for Mahima Mahajan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

As pastels melted into jewel tones, models -- both women and men -- showcased the collection's signature florals and dreamy ensembles.

 

The layered menswear options looked luxe and poetically masculine.

The layered menswear options looked luxe and poetically masculine.

 

From lehenga-style saris to bridesmaid looks, every piece had a touch of modern grandeur.

From lehenga-style saris to bridesmaid looks, every piece had a touch of modern grandeur.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff

