25 Fantastic Recipes For New Year's Eve

Bid 2022 ta-ta bye-bye with a stunningly yummy menu for New Year's Eve.

Food + cocktails always makes ze mood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitchki, Mumbai

Ordering in on 31st night can be highly expensive and slow. Instead whip up some delicious restaurant-style food at home.

Let your imagination run wild and put together an exotic menu.

If guests are coming over, let the appetisers set the tone for the evening.

The Crunchy Chicken Cutlets, Achaari Paneer and Tawa Fry Tandoori Prawns are ideal for a happy get-together at home.

Want a touch of traditional?

There's Mangalorean Prawns Sukka, Murgh Malai Tikka and Kheema Stuff Pav.

Vegetarians, you must try the Corn and Halloumi Fritters, Potato Cheese Bombs and the Tangy Potatoes.

Impress your guests with an Indian-style Bento Box or Chicken Shawarma.

Serve up crowd-pleasers like Mac N' Cheese as you stay glued to screens watching fave OTT series.

For the main course, there's also Yakhni Pulao, Green Coriander Chicken Curry, Mutton Biryani and Saffron Mutton Curry.

The vegetarian fare needs to be jazzy.

Try Vegetable Biryani and Paneer Makhani.

End your meal on a sugar high with Malpua, creamy Paan Custard or Gajar Halwa.

Or something Western like Warm Chocolate Pot and Marble Swirl Cake.

Don't forget the drinks.

Long Island Iced Tea and Smokehattan are great for entertaining.