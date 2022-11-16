Prawns Sukka is a popular Mangalorean seafood dish bursting with the flavours of coconut, garlic, cinnamon and cardamom.

It makes for an irresistible combo when served with Neer Dosa.

A home cook, Sunita Harisinghani is an expert when it comes to prawn dishes. You can check out her recipe for Malabar Spinach and Prawn Curry here.

Her Mangalorean dishes and North Indian food is loved by all, and the pumpkin roti she makes for breakfast is her son Hitesh's all-time favourite.

Mangalorean Prawns Sukka

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 kg prawns, deveined

1 cup grated coconut

1½ tbsp coriander seeds

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

6-7 cloves

2-3 green elaichi or cardamom

½ inch cinnamon stick

8-10 black pepper corns

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds

4-5 dried red chillies (any spicy variety)

4-5 Kashmiri dried red chillies

2 onions, sliced

2-3 crushed garlic pods

½ inch ginger, crushed

20-30 curry leaves

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Marble sized tamarind ball

2 tbsp oil

Salt as required

Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, to garnish

Water, if needed

Method

Marinate the prawns with little salt and turmeric for 15 minutes.

In a heavy-bottomed kadhai dry roast the grated coconut, one sliced onion, crushed garlic and 10 curry leaves until aromatic.

Remove from heat and keep it aside.

Remove from heat and keep it aside.

Break the tamarind ball with your hands and add it.

Blend until you get a fine powder.

Remove and set aside.

Blend until you get a coarse mixture.

Remove and set aside.

Add the remaining sliced onion and curry leaves, and crushed ginger.

Add the marinated prawns and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add the turmeric powder and mix.

Add little water if needed.

Check for seasoning and add salt if needed.

Add chopped coriander leaves and let it cook for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and serve hot with Neer dosa or chapatti.

WATCH: How to make Mangalorean Prawns Sukka

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com