Christmas Recipe: Neera's Yakhni Pulao

This recipe comes all the way from Chhapra, Bihar, from Neera Ismail.

For decades and decades, maybe even over a century, on special occasions like Christmas and Easter, this lightly-spiced version of Yakhni Pulao has been cooked in the family home.

The mutton is put together separately and the rice is then cooked up in the leftover mutton stock or in Urdu yakhni. The mutton is later added to the rice and it becomes a fragrant pulao.

Neera also makes excellent Shami Kebabs, Katey Masale Ka Meat, Chole Bhature and more.

Photographs: Archana Masih

Neera's Yakhni Pulao

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients

1 kg mutton, with fat, well washed, cut into large-ish pieces

Salt to taste, about 2-3 tsp

2½ cups water

4-5 tbsp ghee

For the masala potli or muslin cloth-wrapped spice bouquet garni

100 gm mota saunf or larger fennel seeds

1 large onion

2 heads garlic, peeled

2 tej patta or bay leaves

50 gm khadi dhania or whole coriander seeds

For the pulao

1 kg basmati rice, washed

4-5 tbsp ghee

½ tsp shahi jeera or finer variety cumin seeds

6-7 black peppercorns

2 tej patta or bay leaves

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Method

For the mutton

Coarsely grind the spices of the masala potli and tie in the muslin cloth.

In a pressure cooker, add the mutton, masala potli and salt with the water and cook for 2 whistles on high heat.

Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Let the pressure release naturally.

Then open the cooker and drain the mutton pieces.

Transfer the water that remains in the cooker into another saucepan and keep aside for later.

Keep aside the masala potli too.

Keep aside.

For cooking the rice with the mutton

Heat the ghee for the tadka or seasoning in a pressure cooker and add the shahi jeera, bay leaves and the peppercorns.

Saute a few minutes.

Add the raw rice.

Add the salt.

Fry the rice for 5-7 minutes.

Squeeze all juice from potli into the rice and discard.

Let the pressure release naturally.

Open the cooker, add the mutton pieces and lightly toss.

Editor's Note: Vegetarian takes on Yakhni Pulao do exist, whereby the mutton is substituted with a medley of vegetables like chopped cauliflower, julienned carrots, beans sliced lengthwise, fingers of doodhi or bottle gourd, ginger.

Neera Ismail is the principal of the Holy Cross Prep School, Chhapra, Bihar.