Recipe: Tawa Fry Tandoori Prawns

Tawa Fry Tandoori Prawns with steamed rice and dal is a a delightful dinner or lunch.

Nadiya Sarguroh adds yoghurt and lemon juice for a sweet-sour flavour, and serves it with mint chutney and raw onion rings.

A Mumbai-ite, she describes herself as a 'legal enthusiast, an academician and a passionate chef who believes that successful roads are often the most hard ones to choose'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nadiya Sarguroh

Tawa Fry Tandoori Prawns

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

500 gm jumbo prawns

Oil for frying the prawns

Mini wooden skewers



Piece of charcoal

Oil for the charcoal

For the marinade

Juice of 1 lime

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp ajwain or carom seeds, crushed

2 tbsp yoghurt

2 tbsp red chilly powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

2 tbsp tandoori masala

½ tsp kasoori methi or dried fenugreek leaves

2 tbsp corn flour

1 tsp salt

To serve

Mint chutney

Raw onion rings

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Nadiya Sarguroh/Twitter

Method

To marinate the prawns

Wash, shell and devein the prawns.

In a bowl, marinate the prawns with the marinade ingredients.

Mix well, ensuring the prawns are evenly coated with the marinade.

Pour a few drops of oil on top of the lit charcoal.

When it begins to smoke, cover the bowl.

Leave for 30 minutes to allow the prawns to gain a smoky flavour.

Heat 2-3 tbsp oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan on high heat.

Reduce the heat to medium-high and place the skewers with the prawns in the pan.

Keep flipping so the prawns fry evenly.

Take off heat when golden brown.

Serve warm with mint chutney and raw onion rings.

Editor's Note: To make your own pudina chutney, follow the chutney recipe at this link.

The same marination and cooking technique can be used to make Tawa Fry Tandoori Paneer from 500 grams paneer.

Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.