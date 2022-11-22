Movie Night Snack Recipes: Glazed Popcorn, Veggie Toast, Chatpata Makhana

Lights, camera, nom-nom!

Turn your movie night at home into a blockbuster treats evening with these simple, quick and delicious snack recipes.

Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Glazed Popcorn.

Egg and Mushroom Roll.

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Toast.

Chat Masala Makhana.

Cheesy Pizza Bread.

Lemon Pepper Steamed Corn.

Mayur Sanap's delights made with easily available ingredients won't burn a hole in your pocket either.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandysandmeyer/Pixabay.com

Sugar and Cinnamon Glazed Popcorn

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup dried corn kernels

3 tbsp brown sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

3 tbsp butter or cashew butter

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Method

Heat a heavy-bottomed saucepan until really hot and add the oil.

Add the dried corn kernels.

Add salt and mix.

Cover and let the kernels pop for 1-2 minutes.

Once all the kernels have popped take off heat.

Keep the lid on for some minutes to keep the popcorn warm, but don't leave on for too long or the condensation which accumumulates on the lid will make the popcorn soggy.

Keep stirring until the sugar melts.

Add the cinnamon powder and mix.

Take off heat.

Drizzle the caramel sauce over the popcorn.

Toss and serve.

Editor's Note: For sugar-free popcorn, skip the caramel sauce and sprinkle the warm popcorn with cinnamon and stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Egg and Mushroom Roll

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

½ cup chopped button mushrooms

1 egg

½ cup chopped greens of spring onions

1 tsp chilly flakes

Pinch salt

1 tbsp oil

1 tortilla or chapatti

Mayonnaise and ketchup, to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium heat.

Whisk the egg in a bowl with the salt and pour it into the pan.

Cover the egg with a tortilla or chapatti.

Cook a few minutes and flip.

Garnish with the chilly flakes, more salt if required, chopped spring onion greens and mushrooms.

Fry for about 3 minutes till the mushrooms soften.

Keep pressing the egg with a spatula so it cooks well.

Take off heat.

Roll up the the tortilla/chapatti and cut it into half.

Drizzle mayonnaise, ketchup and serve.

Editor's Note: If you skip the egg, you will still have a tasty mushroom roll

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katy Louise/Instagram

Cheesy Pizza Bread

Serves: 2

Ingredients

½ cup chopped mixed vegetables like red, green or yellow bell peppers/capsicum, onions, corn kernels, mushrooms, black olives

½ cup cheese, mozzarella + processed cheese or vegan cheese

2 tbsp ketchup

2 slices bread of your choice, ragi, mixed grain, sour dough or plain white

1 tsp butter or cashew butter

Dash oregano flakes, for garnish

Dash chilly flakes, for garnish

Ketchup for serving

Method

Spread the ketchup on both slices of bread.

Spread the chopped vegetables on both slices.

Grate cheese and sprinkle evenly on top of the slices.

Add 1 tsp butter and let it melt.

Add the slices of bread.

Cover and let fry over low heat until the cheese melts.

Take off heat.

Sprinkle the oregano flakes and the chilly flakes.

Serve with ketchup on the side.

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Toast

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup roasted peanuts

½ cup chocolate chips, preferably dark

1 banana, sliced thinly

2 slices brown bread or gluten-free or healthier bread

1 tsp sugar

Pinch salt

Method

Blend the roasted peanuts, sugar, salt in a mixer/blender.

Grind to a smooth paste.

Top with the thin slices of banana.

Place the second slice on top.

Drizzle the chocolate sauce on top of the sandwich and serve.

Editor's Note: For diabetic friendly chocolate toast, skip the sugar and use diabetic chocolate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy foodie_crush_27/Instagram

Lemon Pepper Steamed Corn

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup corn kernels

½ cup water or less

Juice of ½ a lime

Salt to taste

Dash pepper

1 tsp butter or cashew butter

Method

Boil the corn in a saucepan with a little water and salt until soft.

Take off heat and drain the water.

Transfer into a bowl and add the butter, lemon juice, salt, pepper and serve warm.

Chaat Masala Makhana

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup makhana or fox nuts

2 tbsp roasted peanuts

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method