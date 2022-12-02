Recipe: Spicy Green Coriander Chicken Curry

An easy, delicious Spicy Green Coriander Chicken Curry cooked with the careful addition of several spices and masalas.

It's made with chicken on the bone -- not boneless chicken -- for added flavour, which also means that it will take longer to cook.

Nadiya Sarguroh uses green chillies to up the spice quotient.

The curry goes well with steamed rice, butter naan, chapatti or tandoori roti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hautepot

Spicy Chicken Curry

Serves: 4

500 gm chicken on the bone, chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 onions, chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1½ tsp red chilly powder

1½ tsp dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

2 small dalcheeni or cinnamon sticks

4 laung or cloves

4 green elaichi or cardamom

2 green chillies, slit

75 ml vegetable oil

¾ cup water or as required

½ cup chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

Salt to taste

Method

Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste.

Keep aside for 20-30 minutes.

Keep aside for 20-30 minutes. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a deep heavy-bottomed kadhai.

Add the whole garam masala spices.

Saute for 1 minute or till aromatic.

Add the chopped onions.

Saute till golden brown.

Add the marinated chicken and saute for 2 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, dry masala powders, salt, 2-3 tbsp of water and mix.

Add the slit green chillies and mix well.

Cover and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft.

Take off the lid and add ½ cup of water.

Add half the fresh coriander.

Cover and cook over low heat for another 20 minutes or till the chicken is cooked.

Take off heat and garnish with the remaining fresh coriander.

Serve hot with rice, chapatti, butter naan or tandoori roti.

Editor's Note: A tsp or two ghee and some curry leaves might be a valuable addition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nadiya Sarguroh/Twitter

Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.