Recipes: Warm Chocolate Pot and Marble Swirl Cake

Chocolately Marble Swirl Cake! Gooey Warm Chocolate Pot!

Chef Ranveer Brar offers two fantastic ways to celebrate World Chocolate Day.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Warm Chocolate Pot

Serves: 2

Ingredients

100 ml chocolate syrup

4 tbsp unsweetened cocoa

110 gm butter

2 eggs

140 gm castor sugar

2 tbsp maida or all-purpose flour

½ tsp vanilla essence

2 ramekins and butter to grease them

Ice cream, to serve

Chocolate chips, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven for 10 minutes at 160°C.

Butter the ramekins and keep them aside.

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix till smooth.

Pour the batter into the ramekins and place on the baking tray.

Bake at 160°C for 7 minutes until the tops are firm and cracked but the chocolatey layer beneath is hot and gooey.

Remove from the oven and serve hot with ice cream and a sprinkling of chocolate chips.

Note: If on a diabetic diet, skip serving with ice cream and chocolate chips, use unsweetened chocolate syrup and replace the sugar with stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

For a vegan version of this dessert, substitute the butter with cashew butter and use an egg replacer, available online.

For a boozy touch add 1 tbsp rum while mixing the ingredients. Alternately consider a 1 tsp of almon essence or orange essence.

Marble Swirl Cake

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened + extra to grease

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2¾ cups maida or all-purpose flour

1½ tsp baking soda, divided

½ tsp salt

1 cup buttermilk or sour milk (to make use 1 tbsp white vinegar + milk to equal 1 cup)

½ caramel syrup + extra to drizzle

½ chocolate syrup + extra to drizzle

½ cup unsweetened cocoa

1 tsp powdered sugar

12-cup fluted tube pan

Method

Heat oven to 180°C.

Grease and flour a 12-cup fluted tube pan.

Grease and flour a 12-cup fluted tube pan. Beat the butter, sugar in a large mixer bowl until light and fluffy.

Blend in the eggs and the vanilla.

Blend in the eggs and the vanilla. Combine the flour, 1/3 tsp baking soda, salt in a bowl.

Stir together the buttermilk and the caramel syrup.

Alternatively pour the buttermilk-caramel mixture and the butter mixture into the flour mixture.

Stir together the buttermilk and the caramel syrup. Alternatively pour the buttermilk-caramel mixture and the butter mixture into the flour mixture. Remove 1 cup batter and place in small bowl.

Pour remaining batter into the prepared pan.

Pour remaining batter into the prepared pan. Stir the chocolate syrup, unsweetened cocoa, powdered sugar, remaining baking soda into the reserved 1 cup batter and pour over batter in pan.

Do not mix.

Do not mix. Bake for 1 hour and 5 minutes or until wooden toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean.

Cool for 15 minutes.

Remove from pan and place on a rack to cool completely.

Dust with the powdered sugar and serve drizzled with the caramel syrup and the chocolate syrup.

Note: If on a diabetic diet, use unsweetened chocolate syrup and unsweetened caramel syrup and replace the sugar with stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

For a vegan version of this dessert, substitute the butter with cashew butter, milk with almond milk and use an egg replacer, available online.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.