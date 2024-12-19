News
Radhika, Keerthy, Rakul... The Gorgeous Brides Of 2024

By SHRISTI SAHOO
December 19, 2024 16:13 IST
The stunning brides of 2024 epitomised a beautiful blend of opulent tradition and contemporary sophistication.

This year, celeb brides embraced old-world charm infused with a modern edge, drawing inspiration from heritage and adding a personal touch that reflected their individuality.

While pastel colours and emerald necklaces were favourite bridal wear, some celebs stayed true to their roots and wore ethnic attire, paying homage to their traditions. 

Whether they exude the grace of Keerthy Suresh or the contemporary charm of Rakul Singh, these actors are setting trends for a generation that values both legacy and individual expression, creating moments that feel both cinematic and intimate.

Sobhita

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala's a beautiful south Indian bride in her kanjeevaram sari and temple jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: When culture meets colour! Keerthy Suresh’s parrot green madisar sari with matching jadau jewellery is unmissable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Paws, poise and perfection! Keerthy’s walk down the aisle just got extra adorable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

Tarini Kalingarayar

IMAGE: Earthy tones, regal zones! Tarini Kalingarayar knows how to own it with her brick red drape and kundan jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Whiteline Photography/Instagram

 

Tarini Kalingarayar

IMAGE: Red carpet? Red gown? Say no more -- Tarini’s a showstopper in every frame. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aaron Obed/Instagram

 

Radhika Merchant

IMAGE: Radhika Ambani topped The New York Times' Most Stylish People of 2024 list, thanks to her wonderful wedding outfits. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

 

Radhika Merchant

IMAGE: Radhika chose a panetar lehenga for her D-day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Radhika Merchant

IMAGE: Her bridal look is straight out of a Gujarati fairytale. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

Rakul Singh

IMAGE: She's adorned in ivory fabric, resplendent mirrorwork and magnificent jewellery but they cannot match Rakul Singh’s bridal glow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Sonakshi Sinha

IMAGE: Emeralds, gajra and a red sarike -- Sonakshi proves tradition never goes out of style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Radhika Merchant

SHRISTI SAHOO
