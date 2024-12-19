Radhika, Keerthy, Rakul... The Gorgeous Brides Of 2024

The stunning brides of 2024 epitomised a beautiful blend of opulent tradition and contemporary sophistication.

This year, celeb brides embraced old-world charm infused with a modern edge, drawing inspiration from heritage and adding a personal touch that reflected their individuality.

While pastel colours and emerald necklaces were favourite bridal wear, some celebs stayed true to their roots and wore ethnic attire, paying homage to their traditions.

Whether they exude the grace of Keerthy Suresh or the contemporary charm of Rakul Singh, these actors are setting trends for a generation that values both legacy and individual expression, creating moments that feel both cinematic and intimate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala 's a beautiful south Indian bride in her kanjeevaram sari and temple jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram IMAGE: When culture meets colour! Keerthy Suresh ’s parrot green madisar sari with matching jadau jewellery is unmissable.

IMAGE: Earthy tones, regal zones! Tarini Kalingarayar knows how to own it with her brick red drape and kundan jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Whiteline Photography/Instagram

IMAGE: Red carpet? Red gown? Say no more -- Tarini’s a showstopper in every frame. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aaron Obed/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Radhika chose a panetar lehenga for her D-day

IMAGE: Her bridal look is straight out of a Gujarati fairytale. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: She's adorned in ivory fabric, resplendent mirrorwork and magnificent jewellery but they cannot match Rakul Singh’s bridal glow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Emeralds, gajra and a red sarike -- Sonakshi proves tradition never goes out of style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

