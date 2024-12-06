News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Just How Stylish Is Radhika Ambani?

Just How Stylish Is Radhika Ambani?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 06, 2024 16:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Guess who's listed in The New York Times' 63 Most Stylish People of 2024? It's the youngest son and his new wife from one of the world's richest families, Radhika and Anant Ambani.

The countdown to their grand wedding began in March this year and two exchanged varmalas on July 12.

The extravagant wedding saw Radhika set new fashion trends.

Here are some outstanding outfits from her fashion fairytale that showcase her as a global fashionista.

  • Revisit the glamorous Radhika-Anant wedding HERE.

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Radhika Ambani's floral dupatta -- which she wore for her haldi ceremony -- has become a must-have for brides. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: The ice on Radhika's neck might have a blinding effect in the Mela Rouge function but her immaculately done brows and dewy makeup demand attention as well. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: In a blue animal print sundress, straw hat and a mega-watt smile, she is a breath of fresh air in this casual luncheon look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Radhika's Hastakshar ceremony saw her opt for a heavily embroidered pink lehenga, huge sparklers and a red micro bindi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: She's literally dripping in diamonds but it's her angelic eyes that steal the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Sculpted to golden perfection in a custom Graceling creation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: When you wear hand-painted art.... Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

 

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: For her vidaai, Radhika chose a warm-toned multi-panelled Manish Malhotra lehenga fit for a legit rajkumari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Staying true to her roots, she chose the Gujrati Panetar for her special day and was one the the prettiest bride ever. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: The pink dress that broke the internet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Radhika transformed Anant's love letter into a gown. Trust her to surprise you every time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
Beijing shares details of border talks held in Delhi
Beijing shares details of border talks held in Delhi
RS adjourned amid uproar over recovery of cash
RS adjourned amid uproar over recovery of cash
F1 World champion Max Verstappen to become a father
F1 World champion Max Verstappen to become a father
Farmers marching to Delhi tear-gassed; internet shut
Farmers marching to Delhi tear-gassed; internet shut
More like this
Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
Will P V Sindhu Be The Coolest Bride?
Will P V Sindhu Be The Coolest Bride?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances