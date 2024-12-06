Just How Stylish Is Radhika Ambani?

Guess who's listed in The New York Times' 63 Most Stylish People of 2024? It's the youngest son and his new wife from one of the world's richest families, Radhika and Anant Ambani.

The countdown to their grand wedding began in March this year and two exchanged varmalas on July 12.

The extravagant wedding saw Radhika set new fashion trends.

Here are some outstanding outfits from her fashion fairytale that showcase her as a global fashionista.

IMAGE: Radhika Ambani's floral dupatta -- which she wore for her haldi ceremony -- has become a must-have for brides. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

IMAGE: The ice on Radhika's neck might have a blinding effect in the Mela Rouge function but her immaculately done brows and dewy makeup demand attention as well. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

IMAGE: In a blue animal print sundress, straw hat and a mega-watt smile, she is a breath of fresh air in this casual luncheon look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

IMAGE: Radhika's Hastakshar ceremony saw her opt for a heavily embroidered pink lehenga, huge sparklers and a red micro bindi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

IMAGE: She's literally dripping in diamonds but it's her angelic eyes that steal the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

IMAGE: Sculpted to golden perfection in a custom Graceling creation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

IMAGE: For her vidaai, Radhika chose a warm-toned multi-panelled Manish Malhotra lehenga fit for a legit rajkumari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

IMAGE: Staying true to her roots, she chose the Gujrati Panetar for her special day and was one the the prettiest bride ever. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

IMAGE: The pink dress that broke the internet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

IMAGE: Radhika transformed Anant's love letter into a gown. Trust her to surprise you every time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Loveleen Ramchandani/Instagram

