Home  » Movies » Why Vishal Dadlani Quit Indian Idol

Why Vishal Dadlani Quit Indian Idol

Source: PTI
April 08, 2025 12:10 IST

IMAGE: Vishal Dadlani on the sets of Indian Idol 15. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Dadlani/Instagram

Singer Vishal Dadlani said he is leaving the reality show Indian Idol after being a judge on it for six years.

Dadlani shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring him alongside fellow judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.

'That's all from me, folks! Six straight seasons later, tonight is my last episode as a judge on Indian Idol. I hope the show will miss me as much as I'll miss it.

Thanks Shreya, Badshah, Adi, Aradhana, Chitra, Anandji, Sonal, Pratibha, Sahil, Saloni, Muskaan, Abisha, the entire production crew, Vilas, Pakya, Kaushik (Pinky), and all the co-judges, singers and musicians down the years!

'It really has been home!! That stage is pure love,' the 51-year-old singer noted in the video.

'Time to get back to making music, playing concerts and never putting on make-up. Jai Ho,' he added.

IMAGE: Vishal Dadlani with Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Fremantle India Managing Director Aradhana Bhola on the sets of Indian Idol 15. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aradhana Bhola/Instagram

Known for tracks like Ik Junoon, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Selfie Le Le Re, Dhoom Again and Balam Pichkari, Dadlani said he can't stay 'stuck in Mumbai' for six months every year.

'Alvida, yaaro. 6 seasons mein jitna mazaa kiya, uss se bhi zyada yaad aayegi. Haqq se zyada pyaar milaa hai, iss show ki vajah se. Eternally grateful to everyone involved. I hope the show will miss me as much as I'll miss it I'm literally only leaving because I want my time back. Can't stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year.'

The announcement came as soon as the 15th season ended with Manasi Ghosh emerging the winner.

Vishal joined the reality show as a judge in 2018.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Source: PTI
