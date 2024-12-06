Sukriti, Mouni In Mocha Mousse, The Colour Of 2025

Coffee has been on the mind of this generation.

Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was one of the most-played songs of the year. And now, Pantone has announced Mocha Mousse as the official colour of 2025.

This decadent shade of rich brown is the perfect blend of warmth and sophistication; think coffee, chocolate and a little bit of luxury all in one hue.

Our fave Bollywood celebrities are proving that it is as versatile as it is chic.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy's affinity for various shades of brown is evident on her Instagram.

Here, she poses playfully in a delicate buff-coloured ruched dress, accessorised with a cute tote bag and a pair of strappy sandals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaya recreates the vintage heroine look in a pale brown cutout dress wrapped loosely around her waist and strappy heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: One does not have to limit their love for the colour to just their wardrobe. Chocolatey brown shades in hair and makeup can create a cohesive look that enhances the warm undertones of the Indian skin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Pragya's surreal bronzed makeup and sheer corset will leave you gasping for breath. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Yummy mummy Sonam reveals her sporty side in a brown cap teamed with matching slouchy boyfriend jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Alanna recreates the earth element in her signature beach boho style; she adds on cowrie shell and pearl jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi is a glamazon in this scintillating beige brown beaded sheer dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel /Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandana wraps herself in a molten caramel latex dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: With that hair flip, chocolate brown eyes and bodycon coffee brown latex dress, Nimrit gives a rock-n-roll edge to the trendy hue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram

IMAGE: Sukriti goes yummylicious in a mocha mousse corset top paired with sleek black jeans and a chunky chain necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

