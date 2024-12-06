News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Sukriti, Mouni In Mocha Mousse, The Colour Of 2025

Sukriti, Mouni In Mocha Mousse, The Colour Of 2025

By SHRISTI SAHOO
Last updated on: December 06, 2024 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Coffee has been on the mind of this generation.

Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was one of the most-played songs of the year. And now, Pantone has announced Mocha Mousse as the official colour of 2025.

This decadent shade of rich brown is the perfect blend of warmth and sophistication; think coffee, chocolate and a little bit of luxury all in one hue.

Our fave Bollywood celebrities are proving that it is as versatile as it is chic.

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni Roy's affinity for various shades of brown is evident on her Instagram.
Here, she poses playfully in a delicate buff-coloured ruched dress, accessorised with a cute tote bag and a pair of strappy sandals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya recreates the vintage heroine look in a pale brown cutout dress wrapped loosely around her waist and strappy heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: One does not have to limit their love for the colour to just their wardrobe. Chocolatey brown shades in hair and makeup can create a cohesive look that enhances the warm undertones of the Indian skin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Pragya's surreal bronzed makeup and sheer corset will leave you gasping for breath. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

 

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: Yummy mummy Sonam reveals her sporty side in a brown cap teamed with matching slouchy boyfriend jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Alanna recreates the earth element in her signature beach boho style; she adds on cowrie shell and pearl jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi is a glamazon in this scintillating beige brown beaded sheer dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel /Instagram

 

 

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandana wraps herself in a molten caramel latex dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: With that hair flip, chocolate brown eyes and bodycon coffee brown latex dress, Nimrit gives a rock-n-roll edge to the trendy hue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram

 

Sukriti Grover

IMAGE: Sukriti goes yummylicious in a mocha mousse corset top paired with sleek black jeans and a chunky chain necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
COMMENT
Print this article
Priyanka's Amazing Style Diaries
Priyanka's Amazing Style Diaries
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
50 bps CRR cut will unlock Rs 1.16 lakh cr bank funds
50 bps CRR cut will unlock Rs 1.16 lakh cr bank funds
LS adjourned amid ruckus over 'Cong-Soros' link
LS adjourned amid ruckus over 'Cong-Soros' link
UP teacher who got Muslim boy slapped gets bail
UP teacher who got Muslim boy slapped gets bail
More Pictures From The SoChay Wedding
More Pictures From The SoChay Wedding
More like this
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie
Priya Bapat IS Elegance In Every Frame
Priya Bapat IS Elegance In Every Frame

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances