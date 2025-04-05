HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Amitabh-Abhishek Bid Adieu To Manoj Kumar

Last updated on: April 05, 2025 17:59 IST

The film industry bid an emotional farewell to Manoj Kumar, one of Bollywood's legendary actors.

The funeral was held on April 5 at the Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, northwest Mumbai.

The actor-director, known for his portrayal of patriotic characters, was laid to rest with full state honours.

Amitabh Bachchan starred in Manoj Kumar's classic film Roti Kapda Aur Makaan way back in 1974. The actor arrives to pay his last respects with his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

 

Manoj Kumar passed away in the early hours of April 4; he had been battling health issues for a while.

 

Watch: The last few years of Manoj Kumar's life

 

Arbaaz Khan.

 

Salim Khan.

 

Subhash Ghai.

 

Anu Malik.

 

Raj Babbar.

 

Jimmy Sheirgill with wife Priyanka.

 

Rajpal Yadav and Shahbaz Khan.

 

Raza Murad.

 

Ranjeet with wife Aloka.

 

Amrish Puri's son Rajeev Puri and grandson Vardhan Puri.

 

Long before he became famous for his villain roles, Prem Chopra played a freedom fighter in Manoj Kumar's Shaheed. He played Sukhdev, who went to the gallows alongside Bhagat Singh in this 1965 classic.

Prem Chopra is seen with wife Uma and Prem Krishen.

 

A sea of mourners say their last goodbyes to Manoj Kumar, who was laid down with full State honours.

The coffin was draped with the national flag, marked a fitting farewell to the 'Bharat Kumar' of Indian cinema.

The ambulance carrying his body was adorned with flowers.

Watch: Manoj Kumar's final journey

 

Manoj Kumar's sons Kunal and Vishal Goswami.

 

A gun salute to the departed movie icon by the police.

 

Manoj Kumar's wife Shashi Goswami, centre.

 

Zayed Khan hugs Kunal Goswami's wife Riti.

 

He touches Shashi Goswami's feet.

 

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan pay their respects.

 

Dharmendra.

 

Raveena Tandon.

 

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Anil Sharma.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

