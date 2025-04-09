'Jaat is not just a community, an agent, or an individual; it's an emotion.'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Jaat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

After the roaring success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol returns with the action-packed film Jaat, slated for release on April 10.

The actor, alongside Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna, is set to show the audience some more action.

Even after being a part of the industry for decades, Sunny still feel nervous before a release.

"There is always a tension, there is always fear," he confessed, reflecting on the nerves that accompany any new film.

Despite the love Jaat's trailer has received, he remains cautiously optimistic, hoping that the film will get the same reception.

"If the movie gets the same love and support as the trailer, it will be appreciated," he added.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Jaat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny also spoke about his relationship with criticism.

He revealed that early in his career, he did feel the sting of negative feedback but over time, he has learned to rise above it.

Has he ever sought guidance from his superstar father Dharmendra after receiving critical reviews?

"Pehle log kuch bhi likhte the toh mujhe acha nahi lagta tha... lekin main kabhi papa ke paas nahi gaya" (Earlier, when people used to write anything, I didn't like it... but I never went to my father)," he replied.

"I always thought to myself, why did I do this? Then I understood what they are saying and what I have done, there is a lot of difference."

He added that while he doesn't dismiss feedback completely, he no longer takes it seriously.

"I don't take those opinions seriously. I know what I am doing, what I have to do," he said, emphasising the importance of self-reflection over external validation.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Jaat.

Sunny also revealed that while he respects reviews, he doesn't let them affect his decisions or confidence.

"Cinema is made for the audience, their reviews, they come and watch it, they like it, that is what matters," he explained, emphasising that the true judgment comes from the people who invest in the experience.

Known for his fierce on-screen persona, especially in high-voltage action scenes, Sunny Deol also reflected on how he manages his anger both on and off-camera.

"Anger will always be anger, whether I do it in cinema or in front of the camera, or personally," he shared.

"In real life, I try to control it. But when it comes, it comes as it is... you'll see it on my face," he added.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Jaat.

As a seasoned actor with over four decades in the industry, Sunny reflected on how his acting journey has evolved from the days of Betaab to Jaat.

"I was 21-24 years old (then), now I am 67," he said.

"The basics will remain the same, the grassroots, our culture, our love, our family, will remain the same," he shared, stating that while the film industry may evolve in terms of technology and storytelling, the emotional core of his work remains unchanged.

Jaat has been directed by Gopichand Malineni.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Viineet Singh Kumar promote Jaat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Meanwhile, Sunny's co-star Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist Rana Tunga, discusses the significance of the word 'Jaat'.

"In the movie, Jaat is not just a community, an agent, or an individual; it's an emotion," he said.

"Jat people are known for their patriotism, justice, action, truth, daring, soft hearts, anger and love. I am a Jat myself. When I first heard of the movie, I thought, why am I not playing a Jat role? But then I realised that Sunny Sir is doing the Jat role, and I am happy to be part of this film in the role of Rana Tunga."

"At the end of the day, the film glorifies the Jat community or emotion, and I'm grateful to be a part of it," he added.

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda in Jaat.



Randeep also discussed his recent knee surgery and the challenges of returning to action films.

"If you lose more weight due to malnutrition, it impacts your health. But I didn't do it on purpose; it was part of the role's requirements," he said.

"Despite the discomfort, working in Jaat was a huge relief. Coming back to action films, especially in a commercial film, was a great experience. I had a bit of pain but wanted to push through it."

IMAGE: Viineet Kumar Siingh in Jaat.

Viineet Kumar Siingh, known for his diverse acting skills in recent movies like Chhaava and Superboys of Malegaon, shared his excitement about Jaat.

"When I found out that Sunny sir was part of the film, I immediately agreed to do it. I didn't even read the script at first; it was a no-brainer. The opportunity to work with someone like Sunny sir was too good to pass up," Vineet said.

"I met the director, Gopichand Malineni, who narrated the film to me. Within 10 minutes, everything was finalised, and I was ready to dive into the role."

Both Randeep and Viineet agreed that while critical reviews are important, the true success of a film lies in its ability to connect with audiences.

"The box office collection shows how many people went to watch the movie," Randeep explained, adding, "When the collection is high, it means that so many people showed up, and that's the biggest reward for any artist. The love and respect from the audience, especially those who buy tickets and come to watch the film, is what truly matters."

Both actors also highlighted the importance of having complete trust in the director during the filmmaking process.

Randeep, who made his directorial debut with the 2024 film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, shared his perspective, saying, "As an actor, you must trust the director completely. Even though you bring your own viewpoint and suggestions to the table, the final decision should rest with the director. If the film is made from the director's perspective, it will be a cohesive and good film."

Viineet added: "As an actor, my job is to surrender to the director's vision. I come prepared, share my thoughts, and then leave it to the director. In the end, the director is the captain of the ship, and whatever suggestions I have, they are just that -- suggestions."